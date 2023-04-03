This weekend: Easter egg hunts aren't just for kids

ROCHESTER — With Easter weekend approaching, it’s not a challenging hunt to find Easter-related things to do for the observant Christians and for people who just enjoy candy and finding hidden eggs.

Starting with the kids, ABC and Toy Zone and LTS Brewing Co. are holding family events Saturday.

At ABC and Toy Zone, Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, Curious George, and Clifford the Big Red Dog will be outside the store with the Easter Bunny. Inside the store will be arts and crafts activities. The first 300 kids attending will receive an Easter with chances to receive candy, trinket prizes, Easter baskets, or a golden egg prize.

At LTS, a midday Easter egg hunt is being held at the open lot adjacent to the brewery with crafts and events inside the brewer afterwards. The brewery is also offering a berry-lemon tart beer on tap and craft sodas for kids.

If you go

What: The Easter Bunny at ABC and Toys.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Where: ABC and Toy Zone, 122 17th Ave. NW.

If you go

What: LTS Easter egg hunt.

When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Where: LTS Brewing Co., 2001 32nd St. NW.

An adult Easter egg hunt

For adults, Salem Glen Winery is holding its annual adult Easter egg hunt. Reservations are requested for the event. Group sizes are limited to four people. The hidden eggs are filled with chocolate, money and vouchers for Salem Glen items. There is also a golden egg and a silver egg for bigger prizes.

If you go

What: Salem Glen Winery’s annual adult Easter egg hunt.

When: Noon, Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Where: Salem Glen Winery, 5211, 60th Ave. SW

How much: $28; tickets are available at salemglenvineyard.com.

Artist gallery tour

Anne Labovitz, a Minnesota-based artist who has shown work internationally, is giving a personal gallery tour of her show at the Rochester Art Center, The Nexus of Well-Being and Art.

The show includes the largest piece Labovitz has created to date, “Will to Meaning.” It features five 80-foot pieces of painted house wrap hanging in the museum’s atrium.

Anne Labovitz next to her work, Embracing Well-Being, on display at the Rochester Art Center through July 30, 2023. Contributed

If you go

What: The Nexus of Well-Being and Art gallery tour with the Anne Labovitz.

When: 1 p.m., April 8, 2023.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Third Ave. SE.

How much: Free with museum admission.