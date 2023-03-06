99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
This weekend, preview events are still events

Get an early look at a music festival and a jump of St. Patrick's Day this weekend in Southeast Minnesota.

Push & Turn 3.JPG
Push and Turn perform at Thesis Beer Project in Rochester on Dec. 28, 2022. The band is on the lineup for the Thaw Music Festival on March 25.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 06, 2023 09:00 AM

ROCHESTER — No matter how good, previews before a good movie are really just advertisements. However, previews of events are still events.

An upcoming preview of the Rochester Thaw music festival at Little Thistle is still a concert.

Rochester singers and songwriters Josiah Smith and Hannah Lou Woods are playing a free show Thursday, March 9. Both are part of the lineup for Thaw, which takes place March 25 at six venues in downtown Rochester.

If you go

What: Thaw pop up at Little Thistle.
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 9.
Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.

St. Paddy's parade in Kasson

If St. Patrick’s Day is fun, why not have a St. Patrick’s week? The Kasson Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade a week before the holiday. The parade starts by the Kasson Mini Mall at about 3:45 p.m. and ends at the Kasson American Legion Post 333 at about 4:15 p.m.

A costume contest will be held at the Legion Post following the parade. The parade will also feature at least one member of the Caledonian Pipe Band.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs in Rochester on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2022. At least one member of the group will attend events in Kasson on March 11, 2023.
Post Bulletin file photo

If you go

What: St. Paddy’s Day Parade and costume contest.

When: 3:45 p.m; 4:15 p.m., Saturday, March 11.

Where: Kasson American Legion Post 333, Kasson, Minnesota.

Seed sharing at Salem Glen

SeedSaving 03.JPG
Separating pulp from seeds helps with seed saving. This and other techniques will be demonstrated this weekend at a seed sharing event at Salem Glen Winery.
Post Bulletin file photo

Snow is still on the ground, but it’s indoor planting season and outdoor planning season. Salem Glen Winery is hosting a seed exchange Thursday, March 9. People are invited to bring their extra seeds, plants, cuttings and knowledge to share with other growers.

Master Gardener Kelly Kirkpatrick will be giving a talk on seed harvesting and saving and the benefits seed saving has on the ecosystem.

If you go

What: Salem Glen Winery’s seed exchange.

When: 5 p.m., Thursday, March 9.

Where: Salem Glen Winery, 5211 60th Ave. SW.

How much: $12.

Author talk, signing at Garden Party Books

Out of Character.jpg
"Out of Character" by Jenna Miller.
Contributed

Author Jenna Miller is celebrating her debut young adult novel, “Out of Character” with a book talk and signing at Garden Party Books. A queer, body-positive love story, the events in the novel primarily take place in Minnesota. The story borrows elements from Jenna's own life growing up in the Midwest, which she’ll share at Garden Party Books.

If you go

What: Jenna Miller, author talk and signing of “Out of Character.”

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11.

Where: Garden Party Books, 602 Seventh St. NW.

More information: Register at gardenpartybooks.com.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
