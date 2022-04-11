This weekend: Songs in the round, songs about the Chattahoochee River
Songwriters in the round
Clay Fulton and Christopher Tauzell (of Amateur) perform in a songwriter showcase. This will be the final event in this season’s series of performances and talkbacks featuring area songwriters and musicians hosted by singer/songwriter Pat Egan.
Egan said he plans to resume the series this autumn but hasn’t yet picked a venue.
When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Where: Gray Duck Theater & Coffee House, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.
How much: $11
Rochester Record Show
The Rochester Record Show returns to Little Thistle with various vendors and thousands of record albums, 45 RPM records, CDs and music memorabilia.
When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.
How much: Free.
Needle felted florals with Amarama
Amarama Art hosts an in-person class on making felted flowers at Artheads Emporium.
When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Where: Artheads Emporium, 317 Broadway Ave. S.
How much: $45. Tickets available at artheadsemporium.com .
Cole Diamond at the Douglas Saloon
The Douglas Saloon is a perfect venue to hear Cole Diamond play all your favorite songs about drinking, cheating, and the Chattahoochee River.
When: 8 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Where: The Douglas Saloon and Social Club, 6460 75th Street, Oronoco, Minnesota.
How much: Free.