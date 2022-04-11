Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

This weekend: Songs in the round, songs about the Chattahoochee River

Clay Fulton.jpg
Clay Fulton is one of the songwriters featured in the season's "Songwriters in the Round" hosted by Pat Egan.
Contributed photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 11, 2022 07:00 AM
Songwriters in the round

Clay Fulton and Christopher Tauzell (of Amateur) perform in a songwriter showcase. This will be the final event in this season’s series of performances and talkbacks featuring area songwriters and musicians hosted by singer/songwriter Pat Egan.

Egan said he plans to resume the series this autumn but hasn’t yet picked a venue.

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Where: Gray Duck Theater & Coffee House, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $11

Rochester Record Show

The Rochester Record Show returns to Little Thistle with various vendors and thousands of record albums, 45 RPM records, CDs and music memorabilia.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.

How much: Free.

Needle felted florals with Amarama

Ama felted flower.jpg
A felted flower by Amarama Art.
Contributed photo by Amarama Art

Amarama Art hosts an in-person class on making felted flowers at Artheads Emporium.

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: Artheads Emporium, 317 Broadway Ave. S.

How much: $45. Tickets available at artheadsemporium.com .

Cole Diamond at the Douglas Saloon

Cole Diamond.jpg
Cole Diamond
Contributed photo from colediamondmusic.com

The Douglas Saloon is a perfect venue to hear Cole Diamond play all your favorite songs about drinking, cheating, and the Chattahoochee River.

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: The Douglas Saloon and Social Club, 6460 75th Street, Oronoco, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

Nicole Havekost Frankenstuffies 01.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Terrifying or adorable? "Frankenstuffies" are coming to Rochester
Dismembered plushies are sculptor Nicole Havekost's canvas.
April 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
DSC04204 (2).JPG
Local
Approval of development plat at heron nest site delayed
A request to approve the preliminary site plan of a development at a great blue heron nest colony site has been removed from this month's meeting agenda.
April 10, 2022 06:37 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Ukraine April 10 fundraiser 04.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Event raises funds, understanding for Ukraine
The Rochester Art Center hosts culture fair and fundraiser for nonprofits helping war-torn Ukraine.
April 10, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
