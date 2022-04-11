This weekend: Songs in the round, songs about the Chattahoochee River

Songwriters in the round

Clay Fulton and Christopher Tauzell (of Amateur) perform in a songwriter showcase. This will be the final event in this season’s series of performances and talkbacks featuring area songwriters and musicians hosted by singer/songwriter Pat Egan.

Egan said he plans to resume the series this autumn but hasn’t yet picked a venue.

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Where: Gray Duck Theater & Coffee House, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $11

Rochester Record Show

The Rochester Record Show returns to Little Thistle with various vendors and thousands of record albums, 45 RPM records, CDs and music memorabilia.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.

How much: Free.

Needle felted florals with Amarama

A felted flower by Amarama Art. Contributed photo by Amarama Art

Amarama Art hosts an in-person class on making felted flowers at Artheads Emporium.

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: Artheads Emporium, 317 Broadway Ave. S.

How much: $45. Tickets available at artheadsemporium.com .

Cole Diamond at the Douglas Saloon

Cole Diamond Contributed photo from colediamondmusic.com

The Douglas Saloon is a perfect venue to hear Cole Diamond play all your favorite songs about drinking, cheating, and the Chattahoochee River.

When: 8 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: The Douglas Saloon and Social Club, 6460 75th Street, Oronoco, Minnesota.

How much: Free.