Read Today's Paper Friday, April 1
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Threshold Arts seeking muralists for public project

Ten artists will be chosen to paint barriers that will be used for sidewalk construction.

Barrier art 01.JPG
Jenna Whiting paints a mural on concrete barricades on the 100 block of Third Street Southwest in downtown Rochester in 2021.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
April 01, 2022 04:16 PM
ROCHESTER — Threshold Arts is looking for artists ready to make concrete contributions to the community.

Threshold is calling for proposals from artists to paint murals on the concrete barriers — known as Jersey barriers — that separate car traffic from construction for downtown sidewalk enhancement construction.

The art nonprofit is leading the effort which is co-funded by Destination Medical Center, which will provide the barriers, and the city of Rochester. Threshold is asking for ten artists to provide sketch proposals for their work. Each artist will be asked to paint 10 barricades for a total of 100 murals.

The deadline for proposals is April 11.

The artists selected will receive a stipend of $1,650 for ten façades plus $500 for materials.

A committee of representatives from Threshold, DMC and the city of Rochester will select artists

Artists selected for the project will create their murals on location at a city garage. Threshold Arts will coordinate access and scheduling. Each artist will be given five days to create their murals.

To apply, artists must submit a brief biography, three to five examples of previous work, and a sketch for the proposed murals. Applications must be submitted online using a form at thresholdartists.org/artist-opportunities .

Barrier art 04.JPG
Maggie Panetta adds paint to a mural on concrete barricades on the 200 block of First Avenue Southeast in downtown Rochester Sunday. (John Molseed/jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

