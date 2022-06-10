Thursdays are back for entertainment-thirsty crowds

ROCHESTER — Thursdays Downtown is back.

The annual outdoor music and art street festival returns Thursday after a shortened schedule in 2021 and being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A kids activities area in Peace Plaza is new to the event this year.

Music begins at 11:30 a.m. The Sixes will play at the First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union. Garden Tigers performs at the Peace Plaza stage presented by Rochester International Airport.

At 5 p.m., The Vintage Tones of Spielzeiten Und Pausen take the First Avenue stage, followed by headliners Incognito.

One the Peace Plaza stage, Ross William Perry Band plays at 5 p.m. followed by Innocent Reggae Band.

