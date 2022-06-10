SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Thursdays are back for entertainment-thirsty crowds

The downtown festival returns after a shortened year and one-year hiatus.

Incognito performs during the 6th annual Beer Street Social hosted by The Tap House on Third Street Southwest in downtown Rochester on Friday, May 4, 2018.
By Staff reports
June 10, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Thursdays Downtown is back.

The annual outdoor music and art street festival returns Thursday after a shortened schedule in 2021 and being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A kids activities area in Peace Plaza is new to the event this year.

Music begins at 11:30 a.m. The Sixes will play at the First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union. Garden Tigers performs at the Peace Plaza stage presented by Rochester International Airport.

At 5 p.m., The Vintage Tones of Spielzeiten Und Pausen take the First Avenue stage, followed by headliners Incognito.

One the Peace Plaza stage, Ross William Perry Band plays at 5 p.m. followed by Innocent Reggae Band.

By Staff reports
