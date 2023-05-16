Thursdays Downtown lineups announced for summer 2023 in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance announced the full lineup of performers for Thursdays Downtown. The free downtown music events on Thursdays through the summer feature two stages with three acts each with food, beverage and craft vendors lining the streets between the stages.

The lineup includes a variety of local and national acts ranging in genre from funk, folk, rock and a pair of tribute bands. Local acts including Amy Abts, My Grandma’s Cardigan, Jeremy Jewell and Clay Fulton are performing. Crazy on You is a Heart tribute band while A Hard Day’s Night covers Beatles songs.

June 15

Jeremy Jewell. Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jeremy Jewell

5 to 6 p.m. — Jacuzzi Puma

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Chase and Ovation

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tim Dallman

5 to 6 p.m. — Annie and the Bang Bang

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty

June 29

Pat Egan. Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — True North

5 to 6 p.m. — Rebel Queens

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Chester Bay

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pat Egan

5 to 6 p.m. — Gopher Tones

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Unicorn

July 6

The D'Sievers. Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Mark Stary

5 to 6 p.m. — Thomas and the Shakes

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Rhino

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — The D'Sievers

5 to 6 p.m. — Nivel Táctico

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Reverend Raven

July 13

Soul Train performs at the First Avenue Stage July 13, 2023, for Thursdays Downtown. LaSonya Natividad performs with Soul Train in 2021. Contributed / Kate Klaus Photography

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — James Gray

5 to 6 p.m. — Jeremy Jewell and the Co-Dependents

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Soul Train

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Clay Fulton

5 to 6 p.m. — Mark Cameron Band

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Black Dog Road

July 20

Amy Abts performs on the Peace Plaza stage July 20, 2023, at Thursdays Downtown. Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cassandra Peltier

5 to 6 p.m. — O'Rion and the Cosmonauts

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Push And Turn

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amy Abts

5 to 6 p.m. — Root River Jam

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Feufollet

July 27

My Grandma's Cardigan performs at the First Avenue stage July 27, 2023, for Thursdays Downtown. Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Don Harvey Duo

5 to 6 p.m. — My Grandma's Cardigan

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Crazy on You (Heart Tribute)

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amanda Grace

5 to 6 p.m. — Sawyer's Dream

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Cole Diamond

Aug. 3

Loud Mouth Brass will perform at Thursdays Downtown Aug. 3, 2023, at the Peace Plaza stage. Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Orchid Jane

5 to 6 p.m. — Lost Faculties

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Brad Boice and the RPG Band

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Bob Schlief

5 to 6 p.m. — Loud Mouth Brass

7 to 8:30 p.m. — A Hard Day's Night (Beatles Tribute)

Aug. 10

Instructors and students from Pure Rock Studios in Rochester perform at Thursdays Downtown Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The showcase will be held this year Aug. 10, 2023, during Thursdays Downtown. John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pure Rock Studios

5 to 6 p.m. — Room for Gray

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Junk FM

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jeff Reinartz

5 to 6 p.m. — Raquel and the Wildflowers

7 to 8:30 p.m. — JigJam

