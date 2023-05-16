99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Thursdays Downtown lineups announced for summer 2023 in Rochester

48 acts will play on two stages over eight weeks. Which will you plan to see?

Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Rootz Within plays the Peace Plaza Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Thursdays Downtown start on June 15, 2023.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 12:50 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance announced the full lineup of performers for Thursdays Downtown. The free downtown music events on Thursdays through the summer feature two stages with three acts each with food, beverage and craft vendors lining the streets between the stages.

The lineup includes a variety of local and national acts ranging in genre from funk, folk, rock and a pair of tribute bands. Local acts including Amy Abts, My Grandma’s Cardigan, Jeremy Jewell and Clay Fulton are performing. Crazy on You is a Heart tribute band while A Hard Day’s Night covers Beatles songs.

Find more news important to you

June 15

Jeremy Jewell.jpg
Jeremy Jewell.
Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jeremy Jewell

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 6 p.m. — Jacuzzi Puma

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Chase and Ovation

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tim Dallman

5 to 6 p.m. — Annie and the Bang Bang

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty

June 29

Pat Egan (1).jpg
Pat Egan.
Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — True North

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 6 p.m. — Rebel Queens

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Chester Bay

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pat Egan

5 to 6 p.m. — Gopher Tones

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Unicorn

July 6

The D'Sievers
The D'Sievers.
Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Mark Stary

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 6 p.m. — Thomas and the Shakes

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Rhino

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — The D'Sievers

5 to 6 p.m. — Nivel Táctico

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Reverend Raven

July 13

LaSonya Natividad with Soul Train
Soul Train performs at the First Avenue Stage July 13, 2023, for Thursdays Downtown. LaSonya Natividad performs with Soul Train in 2021.
Contributed / Kate Klaus Photography

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — James Gray

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 6 p.m. — Jeremy Jewell and the Co-Dependents

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Soul Train

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Clay Fulton

5 to 6 p.m. — Mark Cameron Band

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Black Dog Road

July 20

daa61ed10e830b115b35ec8f9de90efa.jpg
Amy Abts performs on the Peace Plaza stage July 20, 2023, at Thursdays Downtown.
Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cassandra Peltier

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 6 p.m. — O'Rion and the Cosmonauts

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Push And Turn

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amy Abts

5 to 6 p.m. — Root River Jam

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Feufollet

July 27

My Grandma's Cardagin
My Grandma's Cardigan performs at the First Avenue stage July 27, 2023, for Thursdays Downtown.
Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Don Harvey Duo

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 6 p.m. — My Grandma's Cardigan

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Crazy on You (Heart Tribute)

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amanda Grace

5 to 6 p.m. — Sawyer's Dream

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Cole Diamond

Aug. 3

Loud Mouth Brass
Loud Mouth Brass will perform at Thursdays Downtown Aug. 3, 2023, at the Peace Plaza stage.
Contributed

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Orchid Jane

5 to 6 p.m. — Lost Faculties

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Brad Boice and the RPG Band

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Bob Schlief

5 to 6 p.m. — Loud Mouth Brass

7 to 8:30 p.m. — A Hard Day's Night (Beatles Tribute)

Aug. 10

IMG_3626.jpg
Instructors and students from Pure Rock Studios in Rochester perform at Thursdays Downtown Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The showcase will be held this year Aug. 10, 2023, during Thursdays Downtown.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pure Rock Studios

5 to 6 p.m. — Room for Gray

7 to 8:30 p.m. — Junk FM

Peace Plaza stage:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jeff Reinartz

5 to 6 p.m. — Raquel and the Wildflowers

7 to 8:30 p.m. — JigJam

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Moped passenger seriously injured in 19th Street crash; both drivers suspected of being impaired
May 16, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_2657.jpg
Business
Two Men and a Truck are on the move to a new Rochester office
May 16, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 14-20, 2023
May 16, 2023 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Bruins.Goffredo.JPG
Sports
5 reasons why the Austin Bruins are in the Robertson Cup for the first time in 8 years
May 16, 2023 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Deah Kinion
Community
In retirement, Deah Kinion finds meaning in helping others face their mortality
May 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
A 9-year-old immigrant. A few acts of kindness
May 16, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Image (4).jpeg
Local
8 years ago, St. John parish opened a school in South Sudan; the work continues despite war and upheaval
May 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle