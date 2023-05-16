Thursdays Downtown lineups announced for summer 2023 in Rochester
48 acts will play on two stages over eight weeks. Which will you plan to see?
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Downtown Alliance announced the full lineup of performers for Thursdays Downtown. The free downtown music events on Thursdays through the summer feature two stages with three acts each with food, beverage and craft vendors lining the streets between the stages.
The lineup includes a variety of local and national acts ranging in genre from funk, folk, rock and a pair of tribute bands. Local acts including Amy Abts, My Grandma’s Cardigan, Jeremy Jewell and Clay Fulton are performing. Crazy on You is a Heart tribute band while A Hard Day’s Night covers Beatles songs.
June 15
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jeremy Jewell
ADVERTISEMENT
5 to 6 p.m. — Jacuzzi Puma
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Chase and Ovation
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tim Dallman
5 to 6 p.m. — Annie and the Bang Bang
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty
June 29
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — True North
ADVERTISEMENT
5 to 6 p.m. — Rebel Queens
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Chester Bay
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pat Egan
5 to 6 p.m. — Gopher Tones
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Unicorn
July 6
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Mark Stary
ADVERTISEMENT
5 to 6 p.m. — Thomas and the Shakes
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Rhino
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — The D'Sievers
5 to 6 p.m. — Nivel Táctico
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Reverend Raven
July 13
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — James Gray
ADVERTISEMENT
5 to 6 p.m. — Jeremy Jewell and the Co-Dependents
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Soul Train
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Clay Fulton
5 to 6 p.m. — Mark Cameron Band
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Black Dog Road
July 20
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Cassandra Peltier
ADVERTISEMENT
5 to 6 p.m. — O'Rion and the Cosmonauts
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Push And Turn
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amy Abts
5 to 6 p.m. — Root River Jam
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Feufollet
July 27
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Don Harvey Duo
ADVERTISEMENT
5 to 6 p.m. — My Grandma's Cardigan
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Crazy on You (Heart Tribute)
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Amanda Grace
5 to 6 p.m. — Sawyer's Dream
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Cole Diamond
Aug. 3
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Orchid Jane
5 to 6 p.m. — Lost Faculties
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Brad Boice and the RPG Band
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Bob Schlief
5 to 6 p.m. — Loud Mouth Brass
7 to 8:30 p.m. — A Hard Day's Night (Beatles Tribute)
Aug. 10
First Avenue stage presented by Altra Federal Credit Union:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pure Rock Studios
5 to 6 p.m. — Room for Gray
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Junk FM
Peace Plaza stage:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Jeff Reinartz
5 to 6 p.m. — Raquel and the Wildflowers
7 to 8:30 p.m. — JigJam
ADVERTISEMENT