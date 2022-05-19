SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Thursdays Downtown returns with full music lineup for 2022

The weekly music series begins June 16, 2022.

090921-LAST-THURSDAYS-DOWNTOWN-07050.jpg
Thursdays Downtown attendees make their way through the last event of the season Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Rochester. The summer event is among the activities organized by the Rochester Downtown Alliance.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
May 19, 2022 03:27 PM
ROCHESTER — Thursdays Downtown is back with a full lineup in 2022.

The weekly event kicks off June 16, 2022, and runs through Aug. 18, 2022, with live midday outdoor musical performances on the First Avenue Southeast and Third Street stage and on the stage in the renovated Peace Plaza and a pair of acts in the evening on each stage.

Highlights of the musical acts include Bad Bad Hats, a Minnesota indie pop band that has gained a national following. They play June 30, 2022.

Twin Cities alt-country songwriter Martin Zellar, Minnesota band Yam Haus and Southeast Minnesota folk ensemble Six Mile Grove are also on the lineup. A full schedule of the 60 bands is available on the RDA website .

Food, beverage and art vendors will be set up along First Avenue and Peace Plaza.

Last year’s schedule was shortened and the event went on hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.

