Thursdays Downtown shifting to longer, and earlier, schedule

ROCHESTER – The summer’s weekly downtown festival will start and end earlier than previously planned.

Rochester Downtown Alliance announced Wednesday it’s revising its 2022 Thursdays Downtown schedule to start June 16 and end Aug. 18.

The change follows discussions with downtown stakeholders, the RDA board of directors and past vendors, according to a press release announcing the change.

The previous shorter schedule announced in January was based on a continued COVID-19 threat, but recent reports have removed the county from a designated area of high community transmission.

The new dates mean the weekly Thursday event will start three weeks earlier than planned and end one week earlier than previously announced.

The revised schedule has the event starting the day before Rochesterfest, with the second week overlapping the annual city celebration.

The RDA is accepting vendor applications for this year’s festival through April 25.