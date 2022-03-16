Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Thursdays Downtown shifting to longer, and earlier, schedule

Weekly festival is set to start three weeks earlier than planned and end one week ahead of the previous schedule.

Food at Thursdays Downtown
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 16, 2022 09:26 AM
Share

ROCHESTER – The summer’s weekly downtown festival will start and end earlier than previously planned.

Rochester Downtown Alliance announced Wednesday it’s revising its 2022 Thursdays Downtown schedule to start June 16 and end Aug. 18.

The change follows discussions with downtown stakeholders, the RDA board of directors and past vendors, according to a press release announcing the change.

The previous shorter schedule announced in January was based on a continued COVID-19 threat, but recent reports have removed the county from a designated area of high community transmission.

The new dates mean the weekly Thursday event will start three weeks earlier than planned and end one week earlier than previously announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised schedule has the event starting the day before Rochesterfest, with the second week overlapping the annual city celebration.

The RDA is accepting vendor applications for this year’s festival through April 25.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITSALL-ACCESSEVENTS
What to read next
betty whiteout.jpg
Lifestyle
'Betty Whiteout' gets the most votes in contest to name Minnesota's snowplows
The winning plow rolled into Rose Nylund's hometown of St. Olaf Township this week to celebrate.
March 15, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
unnamed (7).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Oscar-nominated films, improv theater or just junk the whole weekend
Movies, live shows and a vintage junk sale are a few of the happenings in Rochester this weekend.
March 15, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Scarlet in Blue.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Layered novel is a must for the fan of film noir
The portrait is beautiful, but drab.
March 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Spring’s Awakening
A breath
March 14, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Carrie A. Ostman