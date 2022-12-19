SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Opinion
Time to create a holiday tradition with books

Books at Christmas can be a great way to create quality time with the little ones during the holidays.

Kids Christmas Books Two (1).jpg
Books make a great Christmas gift for kids, helping develop reading skills and their imaginations.
Contributed
Opinion by Terri Schlichenmeyer
December 19, 2022 07:00 AM
A glass of milk and a plate of cookies.

Your mother's favorite ornament and twinkly lights in the window. The song your dad likes to sing at the top of his lungs. Grandma's famous side dish that's passed from person to person around the Christmas table. Those are the traditions your family enjoys each Yuletide season. So isn't it time to look for more traditions with these three great books...?

If you're going to have a houseful of family this Christmas (it's the weekend, too, you know), then ask for "Christmas With Auntie" by Helen Foster James, illustrated by Petra Brown (Sleeping Bear Press, $17.99). Christmas is here, and the little bunny is so excited. Auntie is coming, and she's always fun to be with; she's the little bunny's favorite. Auntie and her bunny will wrap presents, decorate the tree, and they'll listen to songs that they love this time of year. This book will be extra-special for a 3-to-5-year-old when it's read aloud by a very beloved Auntie, and there's even a place for writing a Christmas memory or loving wishes in the back of this adorable keepsake book.

Do you sing, or do you read "Twelve Dinging Doorbells: An Every-Holiday Carol" by Tameka Fryer Brown, illustrated by Ebony Glenn (Kokila / Penguin, $17.99)? Why choose? How about both?

It might be a reunion, or Christmas or Kwanzaa; any way you look at it, the family is gathering and it gets really noisy, very quickly. As everyone arrives, the doorbell rings and the food piles up on the table. There are hugs all around, selfies and crying babies, soul food, dancing and singing; and it's total (but very cute) chaos. It's gonna be fun. It'll be wild and you'll get to see your whole family and some good friends. And, of course, there'll be one tradition that nobody should have to share. Even so, 4-to-7-year-olds will want to share this book with absolutely everybody they know.

And finally, for the child who loves snow and winter activities, but who's still pretty little for those big adventures, "One Winter Up North" by John Owens (University of Minnesota Press, $17.95) is a great book to have around. Because there are no words in this tale — it consists only of beautiful, quiet illustrations of a winter exploration, a cabin, winter activities and exploring the woods — it's perfect for the smallest reader (2- and 3-year-olds) to page through and make up their own story. Bigger kids (up to age 7) will enjoy it because the colors inside these pages are soothing and calming after a long Christmas Day.

If these books aren't exactly right for your holiday reading, or if you want more this Christmas, be sure to check with your favorite librarian or bookseller. They know what Santa reads to his reindeer. They've spoken with elves and they've got the books that your child will want to read now, and year-round. This year, they will know how to help you and your family make a brand-new tradition.

Book notes

All three books are available online and can be shipped for in-store delivery at Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Apache Mall in Rochester in time for Christmas.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

