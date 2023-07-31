Time to Jam at Buffalo Bill Days in Lanesboro

LANESBORO, Minn. — Lanesboro, Minnesota's city-wide festival, Buffalo Bill Days, opens its 39th year Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

The festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 6 and features an outdoor marketplace, food booths, entertainment, dancing, volleyball and softball tournaments, a grand parade and evening fireworks. Most of the events are at or near Sylvan Park.

The Root River Jam is playing the Sylvan Park Showdown as part of the festival Saturday.

What: Buffalo Bill Days present Root River Jam.

When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

Where: Sylvan Park, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

River City Days in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — River City Days in Red Wing, Minnesota, is marking its 40th year. Arch Allies, a glitzy power rock and 80s hair band tribute experience headlines music Friday night. Elton Rohn, a musical tribute to Elton John will headline the second night of back-to-back nights of musical entertainment at Bay Point Park.

The festival gets into full swing Aug. 4. In addition to live music, River City Days features food trucks, a craft fair, a pancake breakfast, a parade, dunk tanks and festival games through the weekend.

What: River City Days presents Arch Allies

When: 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4.

Where: Bay Point Park, Red Wing.

How much: $5.

Poet Laureate Gwen Westerman reads at the Blue Heron in Winona

Gwen Westerman, Minnesota's Poet Laureate, speaks during a commemoration of Peace Plaza on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

WINONA, Minn. — Minnesota Poet Laureate Gwen Westerman will read from her work at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse in Winona, Minnesota, Tuesday, Aug. 1. Westerman is a Dakota educator, writer and fiber artist, a professor at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and the Director of the Native American Literature Symposium. She was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz as poet laureate of Minnesota in September 2021. She was the first Indigenous poet to be given the honor.

Westerman has won two Minnesota Book Awards for her work about the Dakota people, “Mni Sota Makoce: The Land of the Dakota,” and her first poetry book, “Follow the Blackbirds.”

What: A reading by Poet Laureate Gwen Westerman.

When: 7 p.m., Aug. 1.

Where: Blue Heron Coffeehouse, Winona.

How much: Free.

Radderdaze at No Name in Winona

Radderdaze. Contributed

WINONA, Minn. — No Name Bar in Winona, Minnesota, is trying a radical concept on the first Saturday of the month: a big night of multiple bands, one small cover charge. Radderdaze in August features Winona indie rock band Sheep for Wheat; Mankato glam rock group Silver Summer; and Madison, Wisconsin-based alt-folk pop artist Jeremiah Nelson.

What: Radderdaze at No Name Bar.

When: 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

Where: No Name Bar, Winona.

How much: $5.

Big Mike kicks of Mower County Fair

The carnival at the Mower County Fair in Austin. Post Bulletin file photo

AUSTIN, Minn. — The Mower County Fair kicks off next week. On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, Big Mike and the Funktion kick off the first night of five nights of live music at the Blue Ribbon Plaza stage.

What: Mower County Fair presents Big Mike and the Funktion.

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Where: Purple Ribbon Plaza, Mower County fairgrounds, Austin.

How much: TBA.