SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Travel dreams 'bus'ting at the seams

Trevor and Elissa Marty are converting a school bus into their dream RV.

By John Sievers / For the Post Bulletin
March 01, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
03 Bus to Camper
Husband and wife Trevor and Elissa Marty are converting a former school bus into a camper. The two are pictured in the bus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, outside their home in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — Trevor and Elissa Marty aren’t throwing their dreams of traveling the country under the bus. Instead, they are using a bus to make their dreams come true.

With a lot of hard work and ingenuity, they are transforming a retired 40-foot-long school bus into a fully operational home on wheels.

The couple work in Environmental Services at Saint Marys Hospital, but in their free time, they’ve been chiseling away at their school bus renovation.

The idea grew out of the work they did several years ago to transform a van they affectionately called Woody into a camper.

After much faithful service, Woody met a tragic fate while on the road and couldn’t be repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We traveled all over the place in it,” said Trevor. “Once I did that, I really wanted to try something bigger and see what I could do with it.”

The Martys bought the bus from the Hoglung Bus Co. in Monticello, Minnesota.

One of the first tasks after they got it home was to remove the seats so they could start refitting it with the elements they wanted in their mobile home.

They worked as a team taking turns inside and below the bus, wrenching on nuts and bolts. It was so time consuming that after getting just a few seats out, they resorted to using grinding wheels to cut each bolt.

Also Read
Boys Section 1AA Swimming Championship Finals
Prep
Rochester swimmers look to be mentally tough at state meet
Century, John Marshall and Mayo will be represented at the Class AA boys swimming and diving state meet
March 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Old covered bridge in Zumbrota to be moved
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Mayo, John Marshall girls basketball
Prep
Section 1AAAA, AAA, AA, A girls basketball playoff schedules
QUARTERFINALS
February 28, 2022 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

“We have around 300 square feet to deal with,” said Trevor, “so a person has to decide what is important to them. For us we want a good kitchen, so we are spending more space there. We wanted a full-size stove and oven, so we got that.”

In the end, the Martys hope to include a comfortable bedroom, a workable bathroom, a nice kitchen and a living room.

Elissa said they are planning traveling the United States in the bus once they retire.

But before then, they plan to take take the bus to property near Biwabik in northern Minnesota — a place they lovingly call "Mosquito Junction."

ADVERTISEMENT

Elissa thinks the process of converting the bus is more exciting than just getting a camper that is “cookie cutter made” at the factory because it allows her and her husband to add personal touches.

They have “skinned” the bus's interior, insulated it and put down sub flooring.

Along the way, they've had bumps in the road.

“We had rust in places that I hadn’t seen when we looked at the bus,” said Trevor. “It was under the original subfloor, and in between the inside and outside walls.”

They used a drill and wire grinding wheels to remove rust and then treated those areas with a rust retardant that turns “Prince purple” after it is applied.

Even on a cold February day with sleet bouncing off their bright yellow future home, their enthusiasm shines.

02 Bus to Camper
Husband and wife Trevor and Elissa Marty are converting a former school bus into a camper. The two are pictured in the bus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, outside their home in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As Elissa points out the newly installed compost toilet and Trevor describes the vagaries of AC and DC current in the electrical plan, their excitement is palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal print hat Trevor wears and the unicorn horn on Elissa’s suggests that they are dreamers at heart despite their practical approach to making the bus livable.

Trevor said the project has taught him about cutting angles, how propane flows, how to drive a multi-ton vehicle, and how to construct walls.

But “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is to not let the things which intimidate me stop me from trying something,” he said.

YouTube tutorials and online forums have been essential.

Elissa said the project has taught her to “have a lot of patience with yourself and your partner” and to “always double check your measurements.”

The Martys hope to have their dream bus completed before another Minnesota winter rears its head.

“The word ‘failure’ isn’t in my vocabulary any longer,” said Trevor. “If it was, I wouldn’t get anywhere.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
What to read next
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Mississippi Thaw
By Melissa R. Meyers
March 01, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  MELISSA R. MEYERS
Welcome to the Grief Club.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
It's the club no one wants to join: 'The Grief Club'
There is no secret handshake.
February 28, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
022322.N.PRE.TheaterKids.jpg
Minnesota
Elder is encouraging Native American youth in Minnesota to explore their creativity through theater
Mike Swan is an elder in the village of Pine Point on the White Earth Reservation, 20 miles from Park Rapids. He grew up in the village, attending the old school. He said there weren’t many opportunities for drama at that time.
February 27, 2022 06:41 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Hudda Ibrahim poses for a portrait in front of a neutral background.
Arts and Entertainment
'Think big and aim high': St. Cloud author hopes to inspire children to follow their dreams
St. Cloud author and entrepreneur Hudda Ibrahim published her third book and second children's book, "Lula Wants to Wear a Badge," on Jan. 18, 2022. Ibrahim, who is Somali, wants the book to show young Muslim children — and all children for that matter — that they can be anything they want to be when they grow up.
February 23, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Kit Grode