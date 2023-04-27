Traveling exhibit offers blind community a chance to be seen

ROCHESTER — It had been a few years since Dale Heltzer felt an animal skull in his hand.

Heltzer brushed his hands Wednesday afternoon over the skull as well as relief shapes of leaves, a starfish, a sea shell and polished stones.

“Agate, I think?” he said.

The pieces were part of a traveling exhibit A Child in a Strange Country on display at the Rochester Civic Theatre.

Heltzer was among about a dozen people living in Southeast Minnesota with visual impairments visiting the exhibit in Rochester that speaks to them — literally.

Members of the Rochester low-vision support group and the National Federation of the Blind of Minnesota visited the Rochester Civic Theatre on Wednesday afternoon to explore the traveling exhibit.

The Rochester Civic Theatre brought the exhibit to display in the lobby as part of its run of “The Miracle Worker,” the Civic is displaying the exhibit on loan from the Museum of American Printing House for the Blind in Kentucky. It shows how blind students have historically learned how to read, write, and study subjects such as geography and anatomy.

Each display has descriptions and writing in braille and other tactile interactive aspects.

Members of the groups visited the display in part because it was something specifically for and about people with visual impairments. It was also an opportunity to show people that the visually impaired and blind are and continue to be involved in the community.

“We’re becoming more known as a community who wants to be seen,” said Angela Christle, a vision loss specialist with the Minnesota State Services for the Blind. “There were a lot of people who wanted to explore this.”

By interacting with the exhibit, people will understand that visually impaired people want to and are able to participate in events and day-to-day activities in the community. Christle said the group’s presence was itself a form of self advocacy for people with visual impairments.

Edward Cohen, who helped found the Rochester low-vision support group, said he was glad the display was available for the group.

The Civic’s production of “The Miracle Worker” included American Sign Language signers on stage and captioning at select performances. Cohen said a long-term goal of his would be to see similar accommodations at public events for the blind.

He added that he was glad the show accommodated deaf patrons and that similar accommodations might be possible as long as someone asks.

“We need to be our own advocates sometimes,” he said.

Christle said most mainstream movies have an additional audio track of visual descriptions and people who want that can contact the screening theater ahead of a showing.

On Wednesday, the outing was a chance to enjoy something specifically for the visually impaired. For Heltzer, it was a chance to explore some interesting history and the evolution of communication devices and languages that evolved into braille and devices visually impaired people use today.

“We like our gadgets,” Cohen said.

Heltzer carried a portable computer that displays writing with movable braille. He recalled buying an Apple II decades ago with early speech synthesizer.

“All of it was so expensive and quickly outdated,” he said. “I would have been better off investing that money in Apple.”

If you go

What: “A Child in a Strange Country” traveling exhibit.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays, through April 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 30 Civic Center Drive SE, Rochester.

How much: Free.