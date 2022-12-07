Tuba, baritone players will lead weekend holiday concert
The public is invited to sing along to their favorite carols at the free concert hosted by The Landing MN Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hope Summit Christian Church.
ROCHESTER — A holiday concert will return for a second year this weekend.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, The Landing MN is hosting TubaChristmas, a free holiday concert featuring tuba and baritone players from across Minnesota, at Hope Summit Christian Church.
The free concert will feature Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. The public is invited to wear their festive sweaters and accessories and sing along to their favorite tunes.
Light refreshments will follow the concert. To learn more, visit www.thelandingmn.org .
