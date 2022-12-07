SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuba, baritone players will lead weekend holiday concert

The public is invited to sing along to their favorite carols at the free concert hosted by The Landing MN Saturday, Dec. 10, at Hope Summit Christian Church.

Merry TubaChristmas
TubaChristmas, hosted by The Landing MN, is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Contributed / The Landing MN
By Staff reports
December 07, 2022 01:28 PM
ROCHESTER — A holiday concert will return for a second year this weekend.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, The Landing MN is hosting TubaChristmas, a free holiday concert featuring tuba and baritone players from across Minnesota, at Hope Summit Christian Church.

The free concert will feature Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. The public is invited to wear their festive sweaters and accessories and sing along to their favorite tunes.

Light refreshments will follow the concert. To learn more, visit www.thelandingmn.org .

By Staff reports
