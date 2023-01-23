STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Violinist, advocate Gaelynn Lea performs in Rochester Feb. 24

The Duluth musician gained fame in 2016 as the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk concert.

34315f1ff19a682af9b0947c14504c42.jpg
Gaelynn Lea
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 23, 2023 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — In 2016, Gaelynn Lea went from playing coffee shop shows in and around Duluth to touring nationally with an exploding fan base.

Lea, a classically trained violinist, is bringing her talents and music to Rochester for a live show at the Rochester Civic Theatre on Friday, Feb. 24.

Lea was winner of NPR's 2016 Tiny Desk contest and quickly gained an enthusiastic following nationwide. That was only the beginning of her ascent.

Also Read
Zeferino Cano Rafael
Local
Rochester man charged with raping juvenile and adult woman over several years
He is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile and an adult woman for several years. The juvenile was around 6 years old when the assaults started in 2018.
January 23, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
CRIMINAL VEHICULAR OPERATION.png
Local
Rochester woman accused of crashing car while drunk and injuring passengers in Goodhue County
Traffic footage of the crash showed the vehicle losing control, hitting a cable, going airborne and hitting a light pole.
January 23, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dewain Fredrick Siewert
Local
Rochester man acquitted of homicide charge for 2019 crash that killed woman
The man hit 39-year-old Emily Jacobsen with his vehicle while he was high on methamphetamine in 2019. Jacobsen, a mother of four, died shortly after the crash.
January 23, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Last year, Lea composed original music for a revival Broadway production of Macbeth.

Lea was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic condition that interferes with the development of bones and limbs. Because of her shorter stature due to the condition, she plays the violin in the style of a cello. Using that technique, her bow strikes the lower strings of the violin first the way cello players play. Violin players strike the high strings first. Use of the technique gives her playing a unique and haunting sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lea has used her reach to advocate for people with disabilities and how art can help people with disabilities express themselves.

Before gaining exposure from the Tiny Desk contest, Lea collaborated with various musicians in and around Duluth including Charlie Parr.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 26 and will be available at rochestercivictheatre.org .

If you go

What: Gaelynn Lea at Rochester Civic Theatre.

When: Friday, Feb. 24.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive.

How much: TBD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaelynn-Lea.jpg
Gaelynn Lea
Contributed / EvrGlo Media

Related Topics: MUSICROCHESTEREVENTS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 22-28, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 23, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jennette-McCurdy1.png
Local
Author, actress Jennette McCurdy to speak at Winona State University
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" at Winona State University on March 22.
January 23, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Saints on Second Bar and Grill
Business
Saints on Second: Not just any Marriott hotel restaurant
Being a restaurant inside a hotel comes with its challenges, but Saints on Second inside the Courtyard by Marriot across from Saint Marys has found a way around such challenges.
January 23, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
image005.jpg
Local
Public hearing for Winona-La Crescent watershed plan set for Thursday
Area residents can provide comment on the WinLaC Partnership's watershed plan, which has been in the works for two years.
January 23, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports