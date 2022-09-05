SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Visualizing climate change at the Rochester Art Center

Featuring 28 artists, "Rochester Looking at Climate Change" will open Friday, Sept. 9 with live performances at the Rochester Art Center.

RAC climate show 27.JPG
An octopus sculpture by Amarama Vercnocke made from found materials sits in from of acrylic and mixed-media pieces by Pat Dunn-Walker are part of the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
September 05, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — We might not want to picture it, but visualizing climate change is becoming easier. Unfortunately. The effects human activities are having on the planet are on display as widespread droughts, heat waves and wildfires become more severe and frequent.

Artist and musician Layne Noser is bringing together more than two dozen artists to help visualize climate change and their reactions to it.

Also Read
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Rochester City Council candidates discuss affordable housing
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
September 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Aspen Payton
Local
Across Southeast Minnesota, COVID eliminating daily commutes to Rochester for more workers
Ex-commuters say they’ve noticed positive impacts in their professional and personal lives, and with fewer people traveling into Rochester each workday, the downtown parking landscape has changed.
September 05, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

“Rochester Looking at Climate Change” opens at the Rochester Art Center Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

“It’s a topic that’s affecting all of us right now,” Noser said.

Noser said he has been working to get a climate change art show together for about four years. The COVID-19 pandemic set back the effort. Artists’ enthusiasm to use their work to say something about the subject and the Art Center’s cooperation helped finally make the show a reality, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAC climate show 43.JPG
Pat Dunn-Walker and Layne Noser hang art for the “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Noser said he wasn’t surprised that so many artists wanted to be a part of the show. Art has historically been a way to articulate the inexpressible or make sense of the senseless.

“What we do is present stuff visually in ways that express feelings and thoughts that are hard to put into words,” he said.

It’s also their way of doing something about a problem that seems insurmountable, said Pat Dunn-Walker. Dunn-Walker is helping curate the show and also contributed work to it.

RAC climate show 08.JPG
A piece by Rochester artist Scott Cheek as part of the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“I think art affecting change is what every artist hopes for,” she said.

“I hope people will maybe see something and change what they do personally,” Noser said.

Effect is what Amarama Vercnocke said they hope their polar bear sculpture will have. Vercnocke was putting final touches on the piece in the second-floor gallery while Dunn-Walker and Noser were hanging other artwork.

“I want to have the impact of, ‘Oh, that’s cute,’ then, ‘Oh, my god,’” they said.

Animals elicit emotional responses from people, which is why Vercnocke chose animals for their sculptures in the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAC climate show 39.JPG
Layne Noser hangs art for the “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Dunn-Walker and Noser created multimedia pieces for the show. Dunn-Walker’s acrylic, reminiscent of a William Turner seascape, illustrates the toxicity bodies of water now carry. Noser’s band, The Midnight Hounds, will perform at the show opening event which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Meagan Kleven and John Sievers will also perform live.

Curators paired down 90 pieces to 65 from 28 artists for the show.

Putting the effects of climate change into visual form isn’t new, and climatologists say it helps people understand the significance of the trends already being observed, said Pete Boulay, a climatologist from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources climate office. A climate quilt was on display at last year’s Minnesota State Fair, Boulay said.

“It’s a way to explore and interpret a lot of information,” he said.

If you go

What: Rochester Looking at Climate Change

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive Southeast

When: 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

RAC climate show 14.JPG
A polar bear sculpture by Amarama Vercnocke that's part of the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
RAC climate show 02.JPG
Work from the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9.<br/>
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERART
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 28-September 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 05, 2022 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Slenderman.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bringing 'Slenderman' to life through the story that still shocks us
Tween girls, mental illness and attempted murder are woven into this true crime drama.
September 05, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Preston Disc Golf Course
Minnesota
Preston to build largest disc golf course in Fillmore County thanks to SMIF grant
The Preston Lions Club is constructing a 27-hole disc golf course in Preston City Park. Nine holes are already open to the public.
September 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
RCTC - Keely Troup
Local
Like mother, 3 aunts and 1 uncle, Troup knew she was heading to RCTC
Nursing runs in the blood with Keely Troup as her mom, Callista, and a trio of aunts work in the caring profession after going to Rochester Community and Technical College.
September 04, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle