Visualizing climate change at the Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER — We might not want to picture it, but visualizing climate change is becoming easier. Unfortunately. The effects human activities are having on the planet are on display as widespread droughts, heat waves and wildfires become more severe and frequent.

Artist and musician Layne Noser is bringing together more than two dozen artists to help visualize climate change and their reactions to it.

“Rochester Looking at Climate Change” opens at the Rochester Art Center Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

“It’s a topic that’s affecting all of us right now,” Noser said.

Noser said he has been working to get a climate change art show together for about four years. The COVID-19 pandemic set back the effort. Artists’ enthusiasm to use their work to say something about the subject and the Art Center’s cooperation helped finally make the show a reality, he said.

Pat Dunn-Walker and Layne Noser hang art for the “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Noser said he wasn’t surprised that so many artists wanted to be a part of the show. Art has historically been a way to articulate the inexpressible or make sense of the senseless.

“What we do is present stuff visually in ways that express feelings and thoughts that are hard to put into words,” he said.

It’s also their way of doing something about a problem that seems insurmountable, said Pat Dunn-Walker. Dunn-Walker is helping curate the show and also contributed work to it.

A piece by Rochester artist Scott Cheek as part of the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“I think art affecting change is what every artist hopes for,” she said.

“I hope people will maybe see something and change what they do personally,” Noser said.

Effect is what Amarama Vercnocke said they hope their polar bear sculpture will have. Vercnocke was putting final touches on the piece in the second-floor gallery while Dunn-Walker and Noser were hanging other artwork.

“I want to have the impact of, ‘Oh, that’s cute,’ then, ‘Oh, my god,’” they said.

Animals elicit emotional responses from people, which is why Vercnocke chose animals for their sculptures in the show.

Layne Noser hangs art for the “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Dunn-Walker and Noser created multimedia pieces for the show. Dunn-Walker’s acrylic, reminiscent of a William Turner seascape, illustrates the toxicity bodies of water now carry. Noser’s band, The Midnight Hounds, will perform at the show opening event which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9. Meagan Kleven and John Sievers will also perform live.

Curators paired down 90 pieces to 65 from 28 artists for the show.

Putting the effects of climate change into visual form isn’t new, and climatologists say it helps people understand the significance of the trends already being observed, said Pete Boulay, a climatologist from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources climate office. A climate quilt was on display at last year’s Minnesota State Fair, Boulay said.

“It’s a way to explore and interpret a lot of information,” he said.

If you go

What: Rochester Looking at Climate Change

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive Southeast

When: 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

A polar bear sculpture by Amarama Vercnocke that's part of the upcoming “Rochester Looking at Climate Change” at the Rochester Art Center. The show opens at the Art Center Friday, Sept. 9. John Molseed / Post Bulletin