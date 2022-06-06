What is good for the goose might be good for a pair of ganders

You know all there is to know about the birds and the bees.

Or, well, you know enough about them, anyhow. You know that it takes a girl bee and a boy bee to make bay-bees, and that lovebirds dig their chicks. But did you know that penguins enjoy private lives or that bison bulls often bond?

Read "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)" by Eliot Schrefer, illustrations by J.R. Zuckerberg, and don't let it bug you.

Author Eliot Schrefer Contributed / Priya Patel

The year was 1834, and German zoologist August Kelch couldn't quite believe what he was seeing. It wasn't that he'd never noticed mating doodlebugs before, but the two he'd found were both male. He chalked it up to the only thing he could think of, believing it was an act of perversion.

You can't entirely blame him: For centuries, early theologians and scientists, lacking the proper language, noted that animals' love lives sometimes didn't match the boy-meets-girl ideal then ascribed to humans, so they wrongly condemned it in the only ways they knew. The thing is, animal sexuality varies so much that they might've overlooked other examples that could've proved the naturalness of it all. They may have seen mating animals and assumed something different than the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychologists call it "confirmation bias" – you see what you're looking for – which means a pair of cats or dolphins, tête-à-tête, may both be male. You might see a male wrasse that changed gender for mating purposes, or a bonobo whose species is notoriously promiscuous. You might be watching a deer with a same-sex Dear.

Every farmer knows that cows will mount other cows in heat. Scientists have observed mating activity in female macaques lacking nearby males. Albatrosses form pair bonds without mating, and wild geese sometimes form throuples to care for a nest.

Maybe it matters to the individual animal, and maybe it doesn't.

Which, suggests Schrefer, is half of an intriguing question: and why does that same behavior in humans matter to us?

So you've noticed some embarrassing activity at the dog park or the zoo, and you've waived it away by saying it's a matter of dominance or a power-play among animals. But, as you'll ask yourself while reading "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)," what if it's not?

Another question you might pose: Is it fair to compare a dog or elephant to a human in this way, or is it anthropomorphizing? Scientists tend to hate the latter; author Eliot Schrefer does both here, proving that the behavior so often condemned in homo sapiens is perfectly natural in the animal kingdom, while also urging readers to see the ridiculousness of affirming one while lambasting the other. The point is made, though it can get heavy-handed at times. Still, readers won't be able to keep their thoughts from being provoked.

Also full of interviews with scientists and biologists and a nice biography of the author, too, this book is informative, eye-opening, and just plain fun to read. Yep, get "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)," or you'll be a monkey's uncle.

Book notes

"Queer Ducks (and Other Animals)" by Eliot Schrefer, illustrated by J.R. Zuckerberg is from Katherine Tegan Books. It is available at Barnes & Noble at Apache Mall and through online booksellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.