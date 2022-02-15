When an engineer writes a cookbook, there aren't many recipes

ROCHESTER — You won’t find your mother’s casserole recipe in “A Cookbook for Someone who Doesn’t Know How to Cook” by Gary J. Boos.

“I told my daughter I was making a cookbook,” said Boos of his self-published book for the novice cook. “She said, ‘What are the recipes in it?’ I said, ‘It’s not that kind of cookbook.’”

Gary Boos, who grew up in Minneapolis, now lives in North Carolina. He served in the military, then spent his professional career as an engineer.

Now retired, Boos created this book as a compilation of the information he found in his own search to teach himself how to cook. Traditional cookbooks filled with recipes never provided the information he was seeking.

As a retired engineer, he wanted something that placed safety at the forefront and provided more culinary knowledge.

“Safety should be first for beginners,” Boos said. “Safety is most important for my job as an engineer. If I’m going to write a cookbook, safety is going to be first.”

The book opens with a large first chapter on safety that includes how to thoroughly clean your kitchen space. It covers everything from cleaning under your refrigerator to cleaning your workspace and tools. Safety is echoed throughout the book.

The most challenging part of creating the book, Boos said, was “creating a body of work that I thought would be useful to the public and coming up with something better than what I was coming across.”

The book, which is filled with Youtube video search recommendations and charts and statistics, is a mix of preparation instruction and culinary knowledge. It doesn’t contain recipes in the traditional sense, but instructions on standard culinary techniques that many chefs use to gauge a person’s culinary skills.

Along with details on multiple cooking oils, instructions on how to read recipes, and a chapter on choosing and preparing the perfect cut of beef, are detailed instructions on how to boil the perfect egg and prepare simple oatmeal.

“This is elementary, but a soft-boiled egg. If I have an extra large egg, I know exactly how it will turn out when I cook it. I think Gordon Ramsey would look at it and say, ‘Yep, that is a soft boiled egg,’” said Boos.

He is also pleased with the glossary at the back of the book. It contains 44 pages dedicated to terms, their definitions and details.

Boos spent more than a year researching and reading through his wife’s collection of cookbooks, as well as many other cookbooks on the market, to come up with his entry.

“A Cookbook for Someone Who Doesn’t Know How to Cook” is available online at www.iuniverse.com , Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Walmart.