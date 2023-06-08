'Where creativity leads us': ArtAbilities studio grows artists with disabilities in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A half-formed bobcat face is projected on the wall.

In a wheelchair, working his computer with his chin, artist Adam Finke layers different colors and shapes over the digital bobcat image.

This is his medium. New programs, like Blender and Premiere Pro, drive him to keep learning. To work creatively, he learns quickly. For example, he mastered the video production software in five hours. Finke edits weekly videos to showcase artwork at the studio, and make people laugh.

“What I like to do is I like to show people that I can do things just as well as anybody else can,” Finke said. “I like to put myself on the map even though my line is, ‘I don’t like to put myself on the radar. I like to stay below the radar.’ But these guys keep pushing me to be on the radar.”

He’s hoping being on the radar will help him get his foot in the door to work at a magazine. He is one of three artists who founded the PossAbilities ArtAbilities art studio in October 2021, which is a studio for artists with disabilities in Southeast Minnesota. Now with 34 artists, the studio has transformed into “a social place, a place to express yourself, learn from others and obviously create amazing things too,” said Joel Pralle, ArtAbilities director.

One of the unexpected projects Finke started was a YouTube channel. The artists brainstorm ideas for filming with green screens, in nature and highlighting the artists’ different styles. As a “creative guy,” Finke said working with projects manager, photographer and videographer Luke Urevig allows him to grow and become a “better person.” Urevig also tweaks details like the sound levels as Finke is partially deaf.

“I’ve been addicted to being creative ever since I’ve been a little kid,” Finke said.

Pralle added the goal of every video is art, sharing something good in the world and appropriate for the community. Overall, the studio goes “where creativity leads us,” Pralle said.

“It helps me get my creative juices flowing and just be free,” Finke said.

Family and friends of Adam Finke observe the gallery works at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

As the studio grows, the artists are hosting an art show on Friday, June 9 where 166 pieces will be for sale. The proceeds will fund art supplies for the studio as well as support artists’ quality of life, Urevig said.

While switching between projects on Wednesday, artist Jacque Heidebrink said the tedious strokes of painting slows her down. She is painting five commissions for her aunt, including a dog and a cat. The textured fur edges and face details of the dog are based on an Italian Shepherd.

“I enjoy the work,” Heidebrink said. “I just would rather have it all planned out first.”

Jacque Heidebrink works on a piece on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In each piece of artwork, Heidebrink works through the puzzle pieces of drawing or tracing the forms and then applying the color palette to match the picture in her mind. She also creates with markers and colored pencils, including creating 3D butterfly pieces for a children’s mobile.

“For me, it all depends on the detailed work because if you do the detailed work that’s what gets me the most and it gets harder when you have more details to it,” Heidebrink said.

For the art show, Heidebrink has five pieces paired together with a dog and frog scattered on other walls, and her most expensive piece is a red and orange horse.

“I always say, ‘Don’t ever take the easy way out,’” Heidebrink said in her artist statement, which follows the theme of, “Quitting is for losers.”

Pralle added that the studio is a place “where people who are creative can be creative. They can learn from us. We can mentor each other.” Artists create in the studio on hours they determine between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve gotten outside the box, out of basically my comfort zone,” Heidebrink said. “Normally I’m not one of those ones that likes to go out of the box, but they’re like why don’t you just push yourself. … I go, ‘I suppose I can.’ It’s just a little bit harder.”

While building their own community, Pralle said they hope to bring in more artists and connect with the art community in Rochester. It’s an effort they tried when the studio opened in 2021, though the COVID-19 pandemic limited interactions.

“I think that’s the next step is how do we just become more engrained in the community, and have the community more engrained with us too?” Pralle said.

Artists work on pieces for an upcoming art exhibition scheduled for Friday, June 9, 2023, at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

At the studio, Urevig said artists are engaged and excited. Finke is excited to keep pushing his artistic boundaries while enjoying “a lot of fun” with his fellow artists.

“The people that come here want to be here,” Pralle said. “I see lots of smiles and lots of happy people, and very regularly.”

If you go

What: ArtAbilities Art Show.

When: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Where: 1750 Third Ave. SE, Rochester.

Cost: Free admission with art pieces for sale.

Artists work is displayed on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, for an upcoming art exhibition on June 9 at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Luke Urevig, project manager, gives a final check to the gallery space on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Donald Berg selects a paint color on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

An artist's statement at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"King" a piece by Rusty Hagan, made by rolling marbles over paint in a box for an upcoming art exhibition is seen at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Parker Lichtenwalter works on a piece for an upcoming art exhibition at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Donald Berg works on a drawing of a rainbow trout for an upcoming art exhibition at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"I consider the dragons I create my brain children," a quote on an artist statement by Parker Lichtenwalter is seen Wednesday at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Artists work is displayed Wednesday for an upcoming art exhibition on June 9 at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

An artist talks about his works for an upcoming art exhibition at PossAbilities ArtAbilities studio space in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin