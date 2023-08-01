Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Writers, actors strike affecting Southeast Minnesota movie theaters

SAG and WGA unions representing writers and actors are on strike, which means no work including promoting already completed movies.

Problemista promo.jpg
Julio Torres in "Problemista." The film, which he co-wrote with
Contributed / A24
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The effects of a two-week old, multi-union entertainment industry strike are starting to be felt by local movie theaters.

Films slated for autumn screenings are being pushed back due to a writers and actors’ ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

In May 2023, the Writers Guild of America — which represents about 11,500 television and movie screenwriters — went on strike over a labor dispute with the alliance. On July 14, the American actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, joined the strike.

Find more news important to you

As of Thursday, July 27, three completed films slated for screenings later this year at Pop’s Art Theater have been postponed.

“It’s only been two weeks since the joint strike started and it’s already disrupting the industry enough that we’re feeling it here,” said Nathaniel Nelson, co-owner of Pop’s Art Theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the strike, actors’ work is on hold. That includes promotional work, which Nelson said is a key factor in the success of small and mid-size films.

“They live and die by their promotional campaigns,” he said. “With the strike, there’s no talk shows, no press interviews, no junkets, no red carpets, no photo ops.”

Some filmmakers are even pulling from film festival slots, another route for films to build buzz and publicity before opening at theaters. However, most films have so far kept to already-set festival schedules.

Nate Maggie Grey Duck.jpg
Maggie Panetta, left, and Nathaniel Nelson at the soon-to-be Pop's Art Theater Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Contributed

Two weeks of labor dispute has snowballed into months of delays. "Challengers," directed by Luca Guadagnino starring Zendaya, was set to be released in September but has been pushed back to at least April.

Pop's has already been showing screenings for "Problemista," starring Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton. It was written by Torres, who also co-produced the movie alongside Emma Stone. Those names, with the right press events and promotion, would drive a bigger audience to screenings. A24, the studio that produced the film, planned an August release and has now delayed it indefinitely. Releases of other films "Poor Things," and "Driveway Dolls" are also postponed.

While blockbuster films can be marketed under a known brand or recognizable superhero costumes, interest in smaller films is usually driven by actor and director name recognition and personalities, Nelson said.

The main issue at the heart of the labor dispute is residual payments from streaming media. Streaming services boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residuals to writers for streams of their content pale compared to payments they receive for traditional media such as broadcast and movie theater screenings.

“What they’re asking for is reasonable,” Nelson said. “But it’s definitely a weird situation to be in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie theater industry too is still recovering from being shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson said he screens a combination of cult hits, classics and new releases, which will offset some of the delays for a while.

“It provides a programming cushion, but not an attendance cushion,” he said. “People buy tickets for the mid-range indie films.”

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Christmas in July
5h ago
 · 
By  Lola Hall
Mayo Clinic
Health
Mayo Clinic ranks No. 1 on more medical specialties than other U.S. hospitals in annual honor roll
6h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Adam Taylor Fravel
Local
Search warrants in Madeline Kingsbury case unsealed
11h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


073123-Rochester Caledonian Pipes Warm Up
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Travis Cullen Laughing Waters ext.JPG
Members Only
Business
Rochester man who went to prison for marijuana, works to free others
14h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
20230727_113323(0).jpg
Business
Knight's Chamber to temporarily close for renovations starting Aug. 9
16h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Aaron Senne returns.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Aaron Senne returns home, has trip to Europe planned this summer
17h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck