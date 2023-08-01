Writers, actors strike affecting Southeast Minnesota movie theaters

ROCHESTER — The effects of a two-week old, multi-union entertainment industry strike are starting to be felt by local movie theaters.

Films slated for autumn screenings are being pushed back due to a writers and actors’ ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

In May 2023, the Writers Guild of America — which represents about 11,500 television and movie screenwriters — went on strike over a labor dispute with the alliance. On July 14, the American actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, joined the strike.

As of Thursday, July 27, three completed films slated for screenings later this year at Pop’s Art Theater have been postponed.

“It’s only been two weeks since the joint strike started and it’s already disrupting the industry enough that we’re feeling it here,” said Nathaniel Nelson, co-owner of Pop’s Art Theater.

Under the strike, actors’ work is on hold. That includes promotional work, which Nelson said is a key factor in the success of small and mid-size films.

“They live and die by their promotional campaigns,” he said. “With the strike, there’s no talk shows, no press interviews, no junkets, no red carpets, no photo ops.”

Some filmmakers are even pulling from film festival slots, another route for films to build buzz and publicity before opening at theaters. However, most films have so far kept to already-set festival schedules.

Maggie Panetta, left, and Nathaniel Nelson at the soon-to-be Pop's Art Theater Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Contributed

Two weeks of labor dispute has snowballed into months of delays. "Challengers," directed by Luca Guadagnino starring Zendaya, was set to be released in September but has been pushed back to at least April.

Pop's has already been showing screenings for "Problemista," starring Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton. It was written by Torres, who also co-produced the movie alongside Emma Stone. Those names, with the right press events and promotion, would drive a bigger audience to screenings. A24, the studio that produced the film, planned an August release and has now delayed it indefinitely. Releases of other films "Poor Things," and "Driveway Dolls" are also postponed.

While blockbuster films can be marketed under a known brand or recognizable superhero costumes, interest in smaller films is usually driven by actor and director name recognition and personalities, Nelson said.

The main issue at the heart of the labor dispute is residual payments from streaming media. Streaming services boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residuals to writers for streams of their content pale compared to payments they receive for traditional media such as broadcast and movie theater screenings.

“What they’re asking for is reasonable,” Nelson said. “But it’s definitely a weird situation to be in.”

The movie theater industry too is still recovering from being shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson said he screens a combination of cult hits, classics and new releases, which will offset some of the delays for a while.

“It provides a programming cushion, but not an attendance cushion,” he said. “People buy tickets for the mid-range indie films.”