Poem: 'Looking for the Eternal'
Christmas poem by Larry Iverson
We all look for things that will last;
For things eternal that hold fast.
We look toward nature – hills and trees;
To oceans, rivers, lakes and seas.
We hold to memories long past;
Images on our mind’s wall still cast.
Yet, all things do not hold such sway;
We also seek joys of each day.
At Christmas, short-term things capture -
And fill our senses with rapture.
From good scents or bright colored lights,
Tinsel, ornaments, or other sights.
Wrapped gifts under a festive tree,
Children elated, filled with glee.
Yet, the eternal rests here too
In the child Jesus born anew.
Eternal light untarnished by time;
Grace and love beyond reason or rhyme.
