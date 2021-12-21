Poem: 'Looking for the Eternal'

We all look for things that will last;

For things eternal that hold fast.

We look toward nature – hills and trees;

To oceans, rivers, lakes and seas.

We hold to memories long past;

ADVERTISEMENT

Images on our mind’s wall still cast.

Yet, all things do not hold such sway;

We also seek joys of each day.

At Christmas, short-term things capture -

And fill our senses with rapture.

From good scents or bright colored lights,

Tinsel, ornaments, or other sights.

Wrapped gifts under a festive tree,

ADVERTISEMENT

Children elated, filled with glee.

Yet, the eternal rests here too

In the child Jesus born anew.

Eternal light untarnished by time;

Grace and love beyond reason or rhyme.

The Post Bulletin publishes poetry by local and area writers every Tuesday. Send poems to life@postbulletin.com with the subject line "Poetry submission."