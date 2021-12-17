Where is Rochester's rap scene?

On the night of Saturday, Dec. 4, the Midwest Vault garage was filled with smoke – both from the crammed-in audience’s e-cigarettes, and liberal use of the fog machine during the first set.

Midwest Vault, a relatively new Rochester hip-hop collective, ran through nine rap sets during its fifth live-stream, filmed from a single corner of founder Jose Marquez’s garage.

The rest of the garage contained a green screen, smoke machine, camera and lights, speakers and computer system, and – somehow – lawn chairs for most of the 15-plus people bopping and taking cell phone videos.

It was a show that couldn’t have come from the west coast. Hometown pride featured heavily in the performances, with verses about the Land of 10,000 Lakes, being "Minnesota-made," and coming from freezing temps.

Somalian rapper Lil blu performs at the Midwest Vault livestream Saturday, Dec. 4 / ahalliwell@postbulletin.com

Not as glamorous as shouting out sunny Cali or NYC, perhaps, but it’s what this group of musicians knows.

With few venues available, Rochester’s up-and-coming rappers have turned to the web and community events to create their own performance spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose Marquez announces an upcoming act on the Midwest Vault livestream Saturday, Dec. 4 / ahalliwell@postbulletin.com

Midwest Vaults

One especially creative endeavor is Midwest Vault , the biweekly, Saturday-night live stream featuring local, mostly little-known rappers and hip-hop artists from a Northwest Rochester garage.

Self-made CEO Jose Marquez owns the garage and said the group has existed “on paper” since May – but “as an idea and as a group,” it started two years ago.

“All we did was just freestyle in the garage,” Marquez said. “There wasn't music for us, you know what I'm saying? …A lot of the places that you find music, it's at a bar, or it's a venue that's really late. So like, if you're underage, if you're a minor, and you want to perform, you can't go perform there. With us, you can.”

Rapper Lil blu's performance is livestreamed on the Midwest Vault Twitch stream Saturday, Dec. 4.

Each six-hour Twitch stream begins and ends with interviews, bookending about four hours of live music.

More established artists may run through a 15-20-minute set, while newbies can perform a song or two, or join in freestyling segments.

The organizers have only held five streams so far, Marquez said, but they’ve pulled artists from the Twin Cities, Winona and even Iowa, courtesy of relatively high production value with those stage lights, heavy-duty cameras and computer setup.

How did the tech-heavy venture get funded?

Marquez – a Doordash driver during the day – said he put a fair amount of his own money into it, and asked other community members to buy in as well, through a word-of-mouth campaign, starting with an interview show called “Rep Your City” which evolved into the present “507 Live” shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was asking people to be part of a community,” he said, “simple as that. They love it. They love the community. They loved the music, and they decided themselves to be part of it as much as they did.”

It’s still cheaper, he said, than renting venues downtown for in-person shows, even though it has yet to pay off financially for the Midwest Vault members.

“Money is a byproduct of us doing a good job,” Marquez said. “We're doing this for the 507, we want to put it on the map. So we cannot be thinking about profits first and foremost because that comes after, if we do a good job. And even then, we're going to put those profits back into this business to make it better and to help our artists.”

Those artists include Quake Jones from Austin, the Dark Gems collective in Rochester and “a hodgepodge of a bunch of artists that come through here locally.”

Austin musician and producer Damian Montez ( DaboFlai ) performs with Midwest Vault about once a month, but attends every livestream.

“There used to be kind of a disconnection,” he said. “I knew people who did music in Austin, and I knew people off in Rochester but … no one ever knew each other. As of right now, I think I would say that it's growing and becoming more collaborative, as far as you know sharing the spotlight.”

Lack of in-person venues

Demetrius "Nock" Johnson

For many rappers, sharing the spotlight is the only way to get onstage.

Demetrius Johnson ( Nock ) grew up in Rochester’s early-2000s hip-hop scene, as part of the Chicago-born Looney Mobb .

ADVERTISEMENT

Highly publicized accidents and injuries throughout the 2000s gave rap music a bad reputation, he said, which in turn made business owners wary of hosting it.

The potential for a police presence at shows had a chilling effect on performers and audiences as well, he added.

“I feel like hip-hop music, rap music, is the most popular genre right now, but here in Rochester, it’s not supported,” Johnson said. “It just blows my mind.”

He’s not wrong.

According to Nielsen Media Data, rap music surpassed rock as the most popular genre in the U.S. back in 2017, and dominated its 2020 mid-year repor t. In 2018, rap/hip-hop was ranked the second most representative genre of America (edged out slightly by country) in a 1,100-person survey by Statisa. Another 2018 study, by YouGov , flipped those rankings with rap and hip-hop in the lead.

According to Grizzlyrose , although Minnesota’s favorite genre is Indie, the overall favorite artist here is Drake.

Despite that popularity, there have only been a handful of hip-hop and rap showcases in Rochester in the last several years. COVID or no, that’s startling — though Rochester’s hip-hop musicians give many of the same reasons: lack of venues, to start, and lack of support by local businesses.

Rochester’s bars are for rock or cover bands, they say. The Civic Center and Castle are for big names, with big wallets for rental fees.

And most of the previously welcoming bars and restaurants have been closed for years.

“Back in the day,” during the early 2000s, Johnson played shows at Whiskey Bones , Ultra Lounge , and the Wicked Moose/Aquarius Club . All are now closed.

“Those were the good old days,” he said. “People really looked forward to going to a hip-hop show and having a good time.”

Jae Havoc

Joe McShan ( Jae Havoc ) remembers a few more now-defunct venues. The C4 Salon downtown, the Westfire Grille , the “ U Turn ” coffee house by the mall, to name a few.

“We haven’t historically had a very good venue circuit for hip-hop artists. A lot of places, I was able to get into because I played with a punk band, too,” McShan said.

But usually a musician or group has to muster up the funds to put on their own show, Jas Hardy ( DJ Laidee P ), said – often with the help of other artists.

LaidEe P performs during 4th Fest Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Soldiers Memorial Field in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

In that case, the organizer might post on social media to see if other performers want to join – letting them know when and where, and whether the performance is paid, or something they have to buy into.

There are few hip-hop venues left, though COVID has taken a toll.

Art Heads Emporium , née Canvas & Chardonnay, hosted a handful of small hip-hop performances before the pandemic (Hardy calls them “the headliners of support here”). Pure Rock Studios held a hip-hop night in 2019 and Hidden World Vinyl Records has hosted a few performances in the past two years. On the online front, 507 Creative Collective produced an online show in 2020.

Hardy said that young performers in Rochester, without many venue options, might not learn how to enliven a crowd and develop stage presence.

With all that to consider, making money from the music can become an afterthought.

Leah Bruns, the co-owner of Art Heads Emporium, said that at previous shows, the venue charged a ticket fee (decided by the artist and/or promoters), and those fees went to the performers.

Some artists are willing to go a step further, though, and pay for the opportunity to perform.

Rodney Salter, one of the organizers of the Nov. 14 “Something for the City” showcase, flipped the script on the usual promoter-performer relationship.

Usually when a bar or restaurant hosts live music, it’s with the hope that the act will bring in crowds. Those musicians may charge a ticket price, or sell merchandise and CDs to bring in some extra income.

At Something for the City, held in the International Event Center, musicians paid for a performance slot, and Salter brought the audience.

It’s worth it, he said, “because you never know what kind of opportunities this could bring with the coverage and the publicity we’ve been receiving.”

It’ll happen again. Salter already has the wheels moving for a Valentine's showcase and hopes for four similar shows a year.

“There’s quite a few artists who are paying just to have the opportunity to get on stage, rather than have a paid gig,” Johnson agreed.

Then there are some who find that the Twin Cities offer more opportunities.

What about the Twin Cities?

Johnson has a young protegee, Jayden Williams , through GPE, his production company.

How do you promote an up-and-comer with few performance options?

“That’s a good question.”

A pause.

“I’m just getting him ready for a bigger scene.”

Compared to Rochester, Johnson believes it’ll be easier for Williams to make a splash in the Twin Cities, Chicago or even Wisconsin.

“Most people are more supportive of people who are not from their city,” he said. “You have to leave your hometown for your hometown to support you. .... They want to know that you’re off somewhere, doing big things, and they know you.”

Artwork for "The Final Master" by NoTrace (contributed)

Maurice Blount ( NoTrace ) has pinned his own hopes on the Twin Cities – after he builds up some capital with song placements in commercials and television shows.

During the summer, Blount joined four Minneapolis performers for an online rap competition – which the group won via listener votes.

“You want to go to where there's a lot of events and things going on,” he said. “It's kind of tough with the scenes (where) there's not much going on performance-wise or music-wise, especially hip-hop. So you have to gravitate or where everything’s just moving.”

McShan disagrees – since there are already established music scenes in the Twin Cities, Chicago and Los Angeles, he thinks people who relocate there are “just piling on top.”

But in Rochester, “you actually have the possibility to be one of the faces people associate with our city when people ask what the music’s like,” he said.

Hope for the future

McShan thinks Rochester is moving in the right direction. In the last couple of years, he thinks the city has accepted that it needs a vibrant arts scene to convince young people to stick around. He even sees some hard-to-reach venues as real possibilities in the future.

“The thing with hip-hop is, it’s been around for quite a while now. It was a youth culture, and it still is, but it’s much more established, and now there’s more respect toward involvement in it, too,” McShan said.

Hardy thinks COVID helped open businesses’ eyes – she said she’s been contacted more often for events in the last year than pre-pandemic.

“The biggest thing now, after the pandemic, is bringing something new to your establishment,” she said. "The hip-hop scene has a very, very, very big following. So there is always a show-up and a turn-up that comes with these performances.”

McShan thinks the Midwest Vault streams, plus the recent relocation of Treedome Productions , are good signs for coming years.

“Every show, (the Midwest Vault hosts) talk about ‘it’s the hottest scene in the Midwest,’” McShan said. “It’s about creating it, it’s about making it a thing when it wasn’t a thing, because that’s where all scenes come from.”