Attitude added to classic styles

“I had avoided being interviewed about my style for a number of years, but in a moment of weakness I agreed,” said Kathleen Harrington who is serving as interim executive director for the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

Coming out of what she termed retirement for the RDA role, Harrington has been admittedly busy as a volunteer on a number of boards including for the Salvation Army, Salt & Light Partners and Jeremiah Program. “I am continually amazed with how generous, caring and collaborative our community is,” Harrington said.

Having moved here from the East Coast some 13 years ago, Harrington said, “I came to Rochester for a job at Mayo Clinic and have never looked back. I love it here. Rochester is my forever home.” She added, “My daughter and her family live in Minneapolis, so we are all transplants.”

Please tell us about your style.

Honestly, I do not have a particular style, but rather I think I go through phases all having some form of classic style woven in. ... If I had to define my style I would say, aging preppy with attitude. The attitude comes from accessories or a funky shoe. It is really fun to wear something that is out of character for a more or less classic dresser.

And some background?

Being tall, I have always been comfortable in a classic look with a little twist — a little element of surprise. The twist can come from bright color, funky jewelry or a pairing which is really unexpected. My preferences have changed over the years. I have experimented somewhat, but never been real trendy. My closet is proof of that — I have some things that I still love that are twenty plus years old.

In that category, what was your closet like before coming to Rochester?

I grew up outside of New York City and spent most of my career in Washington, D.C., where the work uniform was suits — skirts and blazers and eventually pantsuits were okay. Colors were very subdued.

Fast forward to funky, please tell us about your favorite jewelry.

I really like classic bangle bracelets and hoop earrings with some of my favorites coming from Lasker’s great John Hardy collection. I love adding a real pop of color and a surprise element with one of my Annemieke Broenink rubber necklaces from Counterpoint.

Sounds like you browse and buy locally.

Shopping in downtown Rochester is the best. I do not have to leave home to find great variety and fun pieces. ... This includes shopping for my most important accessory — my eyeglasses. I love all shapes, sizes, colors and I have many pairs to prove it.

Moving on to shoes, what are your preferences?

My shoe choices have changed dramatically or pretty radically over the years. I loved shoe shopping for all types and the funkier the better. Not uncommon to have a few dozen pairs of shoes in my closet. Now, no more really high heels, no more really dressy shoes. I still do not like to see my shoes on lots of other people. But I love classic flats, funky platform shoes and Chelsea boots. Comfort is the premium now.

Do you have a favorite season pertaining to style?

Summer — because I love linen. My closet is a rainbow of colorful, cool and comfortable linen pieces. It is unfortunate though that in 10 minutes, I look like I got dressed in the dryer — but I still love linen.

Style-wise, what would you like your granddaughter to inherit?

My hope for my granddaughter and all young girls these days is to be comfortable and confident — inside and out. Style is a state of mind, an expression of self-confidence and self-knowledge. I wish that for all women that their style is a reflection of their sense of self, not an attempt to be someone else, but truly reflective of the special person they are.

Kathleen Harrington loves fun colors. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.