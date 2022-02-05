Audrey Robinson dresses for function over fashion

Audrey Robinson moved with her wife to Rochester just more than three years ago, and the couple recently purchased their first home in the area.

“We look forward to planting our roots here, and growing in this wonderful city,” she says.

Audrey works at Little Thistle Brewing as the taproom manager, sharing that she really loves the community.

When it comes to her approach to clothing, Audrey keeps it simple both at work and elsewhere.

“I dress for function over fashion. I have six pairs of the same jeans, and my closet is full of trusty button-up shirts.”

Audrey Robinson Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Your style reduced to one word.

Consistent.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

Blue jeans, a button-up shirt, boots and a hat.

Any clothing particulars?

I am pretty picky about my shirts — I like a sturdy fabric. There also must be a front pocket, otherwise what's the point? I default to stripes and plaid, but never say no to a fun print!

What do you keep in your pockets?

In my front shirt pocket, you can always find my notebook and a G2 Pilot pen. My front jean pockets hold Chapstick, my cell phone, a silver dollar (the decider), and a guitar pick. My back pockets hold a utility knife, hanky and my wallet.

Something you find yourself buying repeatedly?

Each year I buy a nice pair of boots, and then proceed to destroy them until my next boot purchase.

One way your style has changed over the years?

About 10 years ago I stopped wearing t-shirts.

Favorite season as it relates to clothing?

I’d say winter. My style stays pretty much the same year-round, but in the winter I get to add a few layers.

Which of your clothing pieces are most telling of your Minnesotan residency?

Probably all my Little Thistle gear.

Fill in the blank: I can’t leave the house without _____.

A hat!

Any visible tattoos?

I am pretty covered in tattoos ... They made me count them for the first time in forever. I have 32. Some of them are meaningful, some were just choices I made once.

Most daring thing you've done as it relates to style?

In the past couple summers, I have started wearing sandals. For me that is a HUGE step.

What clothing pieces do you find yourself gravitating towards most?

Button-downs and jeans. I am a simple woman.

Parting advice/thoughts?

Wear what makes you feel comfortable, confident, and strong. Do you!

