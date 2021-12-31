Authentically Brogan: Counselor inspires confidence and comfort

Brogan Evenstad Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Brogan Evenstad boasts a few titles — licensed professional clinical counselor, wife to her college crush, and mom to two toddler girls. She also refers to herself as “a flower child at heart, dog lover, plant guru, and wannabe bookworm.”

As the co-owner and cofounder of Onward Counseling in downtown Rochester, Brogan encourages clients to "just come as you are"— words she embraces outside of just the workplace. “I strive to be authentic in who I am and encourage others to do the same. Life is better that way! I love making people feel welcomed and ‘at home’ when they’re with me,” she says.

Your style in five words or less:

Comfy, cozy, earthy, muted.

What does a typical day of work attire look like for you?

Since I sit in my bright and airy yet cozy office in therapy sessions all day, I try to dress professionally, but “secretly comfortable” is always my goal. Black leggings, a flowy dress, an oversized sweater, a cozy cardigan — that sort of thing.

Items you find yourself gravitating towards most often?

I love a good pair of quality leggings. Ask my husband, and he’ll tell you I spend far too much money on them. I’ll always pay for good quality, though, it’s worth it.

What item quintessentially exemplifies "Brogan"?

My glasses, hands down. I’m obsessed with trying different styles, shapes, colors and materials. I have more pairs than I do shoes! They all have one thing in common though: they’re all very big. My favorite pair are what I call my “grandpa glasses.” They’re big, square, and have a thin gold rim.

Best purchase you’ve ever made?

My gray felt hat that I bought in Spain. The two flashy women who owned the store were parading me around, urging me to try on 27 different hats until I found the perfect one. With the language barrier, we just communicated with enthusiastic smiles and nods and cheers and claps. I felt like I was in a movie. It was perfect, and a memory I’ll never forget.

In your opinion, what's worth splurging on?

I’ll spend a pretty penny on a quality pair of leggings, and nice shoes that are both super cute and comfortable.

Item you receive the most compliments on?

My fun glasses, which I absolutely love, so it’s even more validating when others love them, too. It seems like people enjoy the boldness of the various styles.

Favorite pieces for stylishly embracing Minnesota winter?

I don’t think I would be a true Minnesotan if I didn’t rock some sort of flannel shacket.

How does hair and makeup play a role in your daily get-ready routine?

Being a working mom of two littles, I like to think I’m on my way to perfecting the “it’s minimal but I didn’t just roll out of bed” look. Makeup doesn’t play a huge role in my style, I just cover the basics, but will say eyelash extensions are a huge time saver.

Favorite local shopping spots?

My go-to spots aren’t necessarily local, but I’m hoping this changes when more size inclusivity is present in boutiquey shops.

Whose style do you admire and why?

The first person that comes to mind my business partner and friend, Megan. She is someone whose style is always on point.

Name one item should every person have in their wardrobe?

I think every person should have something that makes them feel confident when they put it on — sometimes the right piece can just give you a little extra pep in your step. If we practice self-love and positive self-talk, our confidence boosts.

Parting advice/thoughts?

Style is so much more than the items we’re wearing — it’s what the pieces do to us when we wear them. Beauty (and style) is in the eye of the beholder; it cannot be judged objectively, for what one person finds beautiful, admirable or stylish may not appeal to another, and that is perfectly OK. Authenticity is what matters most.

