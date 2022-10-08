Autumn begs for the comfort and colors of quilts

Autumn is my favorite time of the year with the leaf colors changing, cool days and nights, farmer’s markets filled with mum plants and fall harvest veggies, apples pumpkins and more.

I use my antiques to store and display, and I hope you do too. When I think of autumn I think of colors like burgundy, woodsy green, deep orange, rich brown, golden yellow and rich reds. I like to find antiques to compliment these colors and use in my home and outside too.

But, what I really love are the hand-made quilts to use with antiques and collectibles within the home or on the porch.

I thought I would check in with a few of my friends to see what is available and some new ideas to share with you.

Debbie Haupt at Haupt Antiek Market in Apple Valley, Minnesota, says, “We were so busy this passed weekend for fall decorating but, I do have a bunch of quilts – not all are fall colors but they are neat and old and great to decorate with inside or outside.”

Brenda Jannsen, who runs Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona, Minnesota, says, “We have one medium-sized quilt, one lap quilt, one table topper, and two runners at the mall.”

Don't you just love this wall hanging and quilt made with fabric and details at the Pine Needles Quilt & Sew in Rochester. Contributed

Cindy Rigotti at The Yellow Monkey in Rochester, says, “We have runners, lap quilts to place-mats that are made by Karen Galuska, one of our volunteers, and added pillows too. Prices range from $15 on up.”

Mary Nelson, from Mary's Custom Quilting in Winona says, “Left from The Cottage Cupboard September sale in Winona are a few Christmas table runners and Advent calendars that I left for the next holiday sale. I had one vintage 1930s Dresden plate quilt that didn’t sell that I brought home as well as the Halloween table runners.”

Mary has a talent for repurposing fabric at her local small business. She makes quilts, table runners, pouches and more.

At Pumpkinberry Stitches in Lake City, Lisa Marien says, “New kits and fabrics are now in the shop. Lots of new yummy fabrics and kits to put you in the fall/Christmas spirit. Stop in and see what inspires you.”

Pumpkinberry Stitches is one of two quilting/fabric stores in Lake City, the other is Rather Bee Quilting, and both have quilting ideas and help as well. As Marien says about the complementary businesses, “I think what sets us apart is we have completely different styles. Rather Bee is into more modern contemporary fabrics and I have warmer colored fabrics. I think it's good for Lake City because it offers visitors a wider variety of choices. The two shops complement each other.”

Runner kit for fall also found at the Pumpkinberry Stitches in Lake City, Minnesota. Contributed

Yes, they are are all great for year-round decorating that look like grandma's quilts from the attic and don't forget shops are now showing Christmas fabric, quilts, pillows and more.

Sarah Kieffer at Sarah’s Uniques and Jim’s ‘Man’tiques in St. Charles says, “This is by far my favorite time of the year to decorate. I love using the antique and vintage items for autumn. Pumpkins, gourds and fall foliage add that special touch inside and outside the home. I also love old metal baskets, wood boxes and benches. Good accent pieces are fall print trays, linens, lanterns, aprons and several patchwork quilts galore. It is fairly inexpensive to decorate for fall as items usually run from about $8 on up.”

Let your imagination take off as you look around your house for treasures. I like to pull out my rusty old red wagon fill it with pumpkins and mums since nothing says autumn like these items.

Colorful leaves and antiques from the past and if you have some quilted pieces throw over the old rocker on the porch or a chair in the entry way.

Various hand-made quilts, lap quilts, runners and table toppers found with other unique fall decor at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf in Winona, Minnesota. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .