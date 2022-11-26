B&B's Fremont store with a crafty boutique twist

A lot of history comes with some new ownership.

B&B Fremont Store, yes, the historic Fremont Store located near the junction of Winona County Road 29 and County Road 6 — a couple of miles south-southwest of Interstate 90 and a few more miles south of Lewiston, Minnesota.

The Fremont Store, with 166 years of history, is the longest-running grocery store in Minnesota, though it did not always sit on the spot where it's located today.

The town, and the store, were build in 1856 and named after John C. Fremont, a Republican candidate for president at the time. The store has had several owners over the years, and in 1978 the Johnson family purchased the store from Frank Root with Martha Johnson as the owner. In 2021, it was the end of a 42-year family legacy for the Johnson’s. Martha died at the age of 105.

Rechristened B&B Fremont Store, the name alludes to owners Bradley and Bonnie Wegg.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every time Bradley and I would visit a small crafty store or boutique he would see my eyes light up and feel my excitement," says Bonnie. "He would tell me 'You would be awesome in your own little store.'"

So, when Bonnie sold her bar in Winona, Bradley encouraged her to explore her artsy side. The result was a craft business called Fainting Goat Crafts and Whatnot.

Pillows and more handcrafted items done by local vendors found at the new B&B's Fremont Store located in Fremont in rural Winona County. Contributed

"When he saw how well that took off, he decided we needed a place for me to sell my products," Bonnie says. "We discussed a few options, but then we saw that the Fremont store was up for sale. We went to look at it, and we could just see and feel the charm and see the potential of this historic store. So we purchased it.”

Not just your ordinary little country store, Bonnie says, “We sell a variety of handmade goods including home decor, quilts, aprons, furniture, afghans, accessories, jewelry, candles, wooden bowls, charcuterie boards, cutting boards, baskets, pillows, and embroidered items. Our plan is to change out items for the seasons, but also keep the neutral everyday items."

Local honey, cheese, meats, gelato and coffee are part of a small grocery section of the store. B&B's also sells Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, Hegies pizzas, some Randy's pizza and sandwiches. "All of our food items come from licensed distributors, as we are unable to sell, farmers market-type foods,” she says.

The store is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but opens at 7 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays selling fresh-brewed Cabin Coffee and pastries to go with the store a general store with a crafty boutique vibe.

"We do consignment with a variety of local craft vendors with the majority of our store being consignment with some antiques coming in the future," Bonnie says. "Our plan is to open our small commercially licensed kitchen to sell fresh deli sandwiches."

Wooden cutting boards and more found not only for Christmas, but year around at the new B&B's Fremont Store in rural Fremont in Winona County. Contributed

Family and friends helped with cleaning and small repairs when they purchased the store. "Our family still helps out with advertising, cleaning, and moral support,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Bonnie says the local community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"They are so happy that we kept the historic feel of the store, but added some modern convenience, like the fact that we take credit cards," Bonnie says. "Most of our customers comment that the store looks amazing, feels so comfortable and cozy, thrilled that we offer our small grocery section and fresh brewed coffee for sale. They love that the majority of our items are locally made in Minnesota or USA made.”

Bonnie says she and Bradley feel proud of the store and the updates they've made to it.

"It makes us so happy when customers walk through the door and say, oh my gosh the store looks amazing,” she says.

Everything from candy to frozen pizzas and other grocery items can be found at the new B&B's Fremont Store. Contributed

If you go

B&B's Fremont Store

Where: 29476 Winona County Road 29, Utica, Minnesota.

Phone: 507-523-1008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online: Visit online at www.bandbfremontstore.com or on Facebook .

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .