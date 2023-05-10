99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Back like a boomerang

Her Czech heritage and the 80s helped mold Heather Nessler's love of color and comfort.

Your Style - Heather Nessler
Heather Nessler, executive director at SPARK, shows off her personal style.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Anne Murphy
Today at 9:00 AM

“I am a huge fan of helping all kiddos reach their potential,” says Heather Nessler, executive director of SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester.

“I work in a vibrant, fun, energizing place where families enjoy spending time together. Every family unit looks different, which is part of the beauty of serving everyone," Nessler says.

After being away for a while, Nessler returned to the area. “I grew up near Rochester, but after I graduated high school, I moved slightly north for college and then eventually made my way west to Portland, Oregon. But now I am back, boomerang style.”

Before devoting her days to SPARK, Nessler worked at Rochester Public Schools for nearly 10 years. “Minnesota in the summer cannot be beaten," she says.. "I like that we are close to rivers and lakes and get on the water as frequently as possible — and we can downhill ski through the snowy season.”

How do you describe your style?

I’m Czech and whether it’s genetics or preference, my style is a little Bohemian mixed with a lot of simplicity because I will am usually on the floor picking up Light Bright or Lego pieces at least once a day.

Please tell us about your style before adulthood?

I was a child of the 80s — neon, bold patterns and feathered hair, which some used to call it Mall Bangs. When I was younger, I took a lot of style risks. I was influenced by pop culture before social media existed. I suppose that’s why I am still comfortable with patterns and those bold colors.

Do you have favorite colors wardrobe-wise?

Yes, love olive green.

Are there people who spark your wardrobe imagination?

Always. I look at some of my favorite women in Rochester and I love how they can pull off any look because they are confident and own it. If I feel like I have a ‘too simple’ outfit on, I try to spice it up with jewelry, headbands or shoes.

What do you wear on a daily basis to SPARK and then to those formal events around town?

SPARK is a fun place with big energy, so I can get away with wearing comfortable clothing that allows for movement. You’ll see me in Doc Martens Chelsea Boots with wide-leg trousers paired with a casual jacket much of the time. At the same time, I love formal events because I’m all for cocktail dresses and sequins. I navigate to jewel tones of deep green, blue and purple.

What do you hope your style communicates professionally and especially to those visiting SPARK?

That I’m approachable.

Your Style - Heather Nessler
Rings and bracelets are part of Heather Nessler's go-to points of style.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What is the most important component of your wardrobe?

Glasses. Functional and accessorizing. I wear glasses from my astigmatism, so I have several pair that all seem to look eerily similar — tortoise shell — but because I am wearing readers now — ah, the blessings of aging — I can change that up a lot. I like bigger frames with bold colors and, of course, tortoise shell.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A fabulous jacket — and you can read that as a nicely cut blazer or functional but stylish outwear because we do live in Minnesota.

Please tell me a little about your favorite accessories.

I like chunky jewelry — specifically rings and bracelets.

Are you a purse or a tote/bag person?

I love a good, big bag, but I tend to lose everything inside of them so I also love little pouches to hold my things. I’m also an over-the-shoulder sling gal on evenings and weekends because I spend a lot of time running to and from my kiddos’ events.

Do you have a priceless sentimental item?

My mother-in-law gave me one of my father-in-law’s rings after he passed. He and I shared the same birthday and we are both Leos. It’s scrimshaw of a lion and I adore it.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Winter because I like to layer and wear comfy sweaters and scarves.

Do you have any favorite places to shop in town?

Tyrol Ski & Sports, any time of year.

Is there something especially "Minnesota" about your style?

I think many of us try to embrace functionality with appropriate footwear and outwear, for example. But if we’re talking about Minnesota sports, I have my share of Vikings and Twins apparel.

Parting thoughts?

Express yourself in whatever creative way you’d like, but do it with kindness. That’s what looks best on everyone.

Your Style - Heather Nessler
Heather Nessler shows off flowy and fun clothes.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

By Anne Murphy
