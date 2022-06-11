Beauty abounds, if we only take a moment to look and notice

It’s a season for discovery. Dozens of new plant and animal species have already been identified around the planet this year.

The Rose-Veiled Fairy Wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) was first discovered in March in the Maldives 150 feet below the surface of the ocean in a part of the sea referred to as the “twilight zone.” It’s a rainbow-colored fish that grows up to 7 centimeters in length.

Back in February, a rare orchid (Maxillaria anacatalina-portillae) was discovered inside a cloud rainforest of northern Ecuador. Its vibrant flowers display hues of yellow and maroon.

Six new species of little frogs were identified in Mexico in April. The tiniest of them all, the Craugastor candelariensis, is now considered the smallest frog in the whole country and grows to only 13 millimeters in length.

Scientific periodicals and magazine headlines described these findings as "discoveries" to highlight that these species had never been found before. It’s valuable to note that even before people documented their presence, these animals and plants already existed. So they weren’t quite discovered as much as noticed. Humans didn’t invent these special fish, orchids and frogs. Instead, people just found the inspiration and curiosity to take note.

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have the capacity to notice the world around us in new and meaningful ways. Summertime is a great season of the year for intentional observation. It’s a time for discovery.

This summer, what might it look like to become explorers of our own backyards and neighborhoods? Throughout this part of the state there are local parks, historical cemeteries and hiking trails galore. The possibilities are endless in this world of abundance.

We can also practice the joy of re-discovery in the months ahead.

The ivory-billed woodpecker is another special species that has been in the headlines over the past few months. With a bright red head and a long white beak, it hadn’t been officially spotted since 1944. It was even declared extinct last year because it had been so long since any documented sightings had been recorded. And yet, earlier this year, researchers submitted data and photographs claiming that the species still exists. They hypothesize this bird has persevered all these years, and now humans have rediscovered its presence.

This special Louisiana woodpecker makes me wonder: What new interpersonal connections might we be overlooking right in our midst? What community resources are waiting to be rediscovered? What beauty already exists that we just haven’t remembered to notice?

As we turn through the pages of our upcoming summer calendars, let’s carve space for discovery and exploration. Take note of the types of trees that exist in the neighborhood boulevard. Try a new type of herbal tea from the grocery store. Savor local maple syrup from the farmer’s market.

We are created with the ability to notice the world around us. May we do so with gusto and gratitude.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .