Becoming friends with your new telescope

January's evening sky. Contributed

Did Santa bring you a new telescope for Christmas? Or did you beat Kris Kringle to the punch? However you came up with a telescope I want you to get as much out of it as possible and fall in love with your new window to the universe. Don't let it wind up in the closet as an auxiliary coat rack. You might be tempted to put off using your new telescope until springtime but don't make that a big mistake. Wintertime stargazing is fantastic! Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled!

My first word of advice is this: Be patient.

Too many Christmas telescopes wind up neglected because of bad technique. Take your time with your new scope and thoroughly read the instructions, even you guys like me who don't think it's necessary.

First, it really helps to get to know your way around the sky, at least a little bit. You don't have to know every single constellation up there, but whatever you can do to familiarize yourself with January evening skies will help.

One resource I can suggest is the absolutely fantastic Sky Guide App for your smartphone or tablet. With Sky Guide, all you have to do is hold your phone toward the sky and it'll show you what constellations you're viewing. It also has articles, a celestial calendar, and more. It'll only set you back $2.99. You can also upgrade and get some really cool tools. There's also Stellarium, a great planetarium/star map software for your smartphone, laptop, computer or tablet. You'll love it and it's absolutely free. Check it out at www.stellarium.org.

Another essential thing to remember is to make sure your telescope is set up outside and on solid ground. Pointing your telescope out a window never works. Especially this time of year, ensure your telescope and any eyepieces you're using sit outside for at least a half-hour before you use them. They need to acclimate to colder outside temperatures, otherwise, whatever you gaze at could be a little fuzzy and you could become discouraged.

It's also a good idea to avoid viewing telescope targets near the horizon. The Earth's atmospheric layer is thicker there and targets will definitely appear fuzzy.

When folks reach out to me about their new telescope, I often hear that they can't find anything through their scope. Some even have trouble getting the moon in their scope. You can eliminate that problem easily. You just need to sync your small finder scope with the main telescope. All telescopes come with either a small sighter scope with either crosshair or a small laser. Check the instructions because these devices vary from scope to scope. You should be able to see the moon or whatever your target is in the main telescope after you get it centered in the finder scope or device.

It's best to get the finder synced using a fixed land object before going skyward. Look for a prominent structure like a church steeple or water tower along the horizon. Put wide-field/low-magnification eyepiece in your main telescope and slew your telescope along the horizon until you find a landmark. Once you do, look through your finder scope and see if the landmark is centered. If not, most finder scopes have screws or knobs to adjust their aim. Once you do that you're good to go. Get the moon, planet or whatever you want to observe centered in the finderscope, and you should be able to see it in the main scope.

You can use the attached January map to find them



The Moon.

Jupiter and Mars.

Pleiades Star Cluster.

The Perseus and Double Star Cluster.

The Orion Nebula.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .