Lifestyle
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion

Beneficial berries are now in season

Alea Lester Fite
Alea Lester Fite.
Contributed / Alea Lester Fite
Opinion by Alea Lester Fite
June 14, 2022 10:30 AM
It is getting warmer and overall nicer outside. This means fun, summer celebrations with friends and families.

The summer season also brings with it great fresh produce, including many flavorful and colorful berries including strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries.

Berries are great summer fruit options that are both versatile and packed with nutrition. The nutrient density of berries makes them a great fruit group to include in your daily diet.

Some of the nutrition benefits provided by berries include:

  • Antioxidants. These help the body fight cellular damage.
  • Fiber. It aids in digestion and blood sugar control. Fiber also helps keep you fuller for longer.
  • Vitamin C. This water-soluble vitamin is essential for the synthesis of collagen as well as certain neurotransmitters. It plays a key role in wound healing and is an important antioxidant itself.
  • Manganese. This mineral aids in the formation of connective tissue, bones and sex hormones.
  • Vitamin K. This fat-soluble vitamin is important in the formation of proteins that are needed for blood clotting and bone building.

Berries can be enjoyed in either fresh or frozen form, as both offer the same nutrient punch. Add frozen berries to your water pitcher for a fun new take on hydration.
For another fun and tasty way to include a blast of berries into your next summer bash, try this recipe for angel food cake with berries and agave cream sauce.

Angel food cake with berries and agave cream sauce

Serves 12

1 cup Hy-Vee fat-free sour cream
1/4 cup agave nectar
1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
3/4 cup fresh blueberries
6 ounces fresh raspberries
15-ounce Hy-Vee Bakery angel food cake

Combine sour cream and agave nectar, mixing until smooth. In another large bowl, combine strawberries, blueberries and raspberries. Slice angel food cake and top with berry mixture and agave cream mixture.

Recipe source: hy-vee.com

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.

