Bishop Barron asks Catholics across southern Minnesota to Eucharistic Congress

The event is expected to bring 5,000 attendees to the event hosted by the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.

New Diocese of Winona-Rochester Pastoral Center in Rochester
Bishop Robert Barron speaks during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to announce that the Diocese of Winona-Rochester will build a new pastoral center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 11:35 AM
ROCHESTER — Hoping to renew interest and understanding in the Eucharist for Catholics across southern Minnesota and beyond, Diocese of Winona-Rochester Bishop Robert Barron plans to host a "large Eucharistic Congress on June 10 in Mankato.

The event, This is My Body, will be held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, and will be a daylong celebration of the Eucharist, which Catholics believe is the body and blood of Christ.

Part of a National Eucharistic Revival envisioned by Bishop Barron when he served as the United States Bishops' chairman of the Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis, This is My Body is expected to attract more than 5,000 people to Mankato for Eucharistic adoration, the sacrament of Confession, workshops and talks on the importance of the Eucharist from well-known speakers including Bishop Barron, Dr. Timothy O’Malley, Barbara Heil, Dr. Hosffman Ospino, Sr. Alicia Torres and Sr. Emy Ychikawa.

The day will include opportunities for Confession and will conclude with a Mass celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi and a Eucharistic Procession. A track for Spanish speakers will be available.

Music will be provided by Minneapolis native Luke Spehar.

“The Eucharistic Congress will be an opportunity to gather the faithful of my diocese and beyond to witness to and to strengthen the belief that Jesus Christ is really, truly, and substantially present in the Eucharist,” said Bishop Barron. “The first Eucharistic Congress held in the United States was in my hometown of Chicago more than thirty years before I was born. There were 400,000 who attended the opening Mass held in and around Soldier Field and even more who attended a procession held at St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary.”

Registration for the event is open for Catholics in the Diocese of Winona-Rochester at eucharist.dowr.org , and will be open for individuals outside the diocese beginning April 1. Early registration prices for the congress range from $35 for adults to $15 for youths ages 8-17. Children 7 and younger, and ordained or religious individuals (priests, deacons, deacon’s wives, religious and consecrated, and seminarians of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester) are free. Prices go up $5 for adults and youths after March 31.

Food trucks and other lunch options will be available.

“I very much look forward to this Eucharistic Congress and see it as a tremendous opportunity to invigorate the faith of the people of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester whom I am blessed to shepherd,” said Bishop Barron.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 99 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.

