Bockfest at Little Thistle has roots in ancient tradition

Jabbing a red-hot poker into a glass of beer is a sweet and old way to ring in spring.

Bock poke Novotny Robinson.JPG
Nick Novotny, assistant brewer at Little Thistle Brewing Co., left, and Audrey Robinson, Little Thistle taproom manager, right, hold custom metal pokers that will be heated and dipped into beer as part of a traditional bock poking event being held at the brewery Saturday, March 18, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
By John Molseed
March 13, 2023 01:00 PM

ROCHESTER — There’s a long list of things that pair well with a cold beer.

A red-hot metal poker is probably not on the top of most people’s lists.

However, that's exactly what will be on tap as Little Thistle Brewing Co. holds its fourth annual Bockfest, where that red-hot poker will find its way into pours of beer. It's an event that has traditions dating back more than 400 years.

Also Read

Little Thistle’s Bockfest on March 18 will feature a brand new beer and an old time technique to change each pour of libation before your eyes.

Staff and event volunteers will be at multiple fire rings outdoors heating metal pokers to glowing hot to plunge them into pours of the specially brewed doppelbock.

“Visually, it’s a really neat thing,” said Nick Novotny, assistant brewer at Little Thistle. “Oh, there’s a giant sword in a fire that’s going to go in my beer.”

The approximately three seconds the poker is in the beer, it caramelizes the residual malt sugars that are leftover in the beer after fermentation. The result is a transformed flavor.

“There’s going to be a pretty noticeable jump in that caramelly toasted marshmallow flavor,” Novotny said, comparing the process to the caramelization of sugars on the top of a creme brulee.

Novotny suggests trying the beer both before and after the poking. First, it gives the drinker a taste of the beer before the poker changes the flavor. Second, the poker strike tends to make the beer foam up. Drinking some makes room in the cup for the process and doesn’t spill a drop.

This year, Little Thistle is releasing its first-ever doppelbock. It’s a stronger, more malty version of the bock used in the event in years past.

Novotny said the bigger body and more malts used to make the beer should provide a bigger contrast in flavor before and after the “poke.”

Bock poke Novotny beer.JPG
Nick Novotny, assistant brewer at Little Thistle Brewing Co., pours a sample of a doppelbock beer from a fermenter at the brewery. The beer will be released for sale the week before a traditional bock poking event at the brewery March 18, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Striking a beer with a hot poker, known as “bierstacheln“ likely started as a necessity in winter, according to beer historians. It eventually evolved to become a Northern European tradition to brew a bock and have it lager naturally. Once it was ready to drink, that was a herald of spring. The hot poker was used to “wake up” and sweeten the cold beer.

Audrey Robinson, Little Thistle taproom manager said the Saturday event was planned with an eye toward spring.

“I wanted warm weather and something bouncy,” she said.

Rochester reggae rock band Push and Turn is performing at the event. Espadin, a new food truck featuring a fresh take on Mexican food traditions will be serving food at the event.

“Bockfest is a celebration of spring.”Robinson said. “We’ll be thinking warm weather and we’ll have some warm weather vibes.”

If you go

What: Little Thistle Bockfest 2023.

When: Beginning at noon, Saturday, March 18.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
