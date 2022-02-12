SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Born out of necessity, rug hooking has become cool

Columnist Sandy Erdman says one of the best things about rug hooking is that you don’t have to learn different stitches or skills that other needlework requires.

RagRugs.jpg
Rag rugs similar to those done by Colonial women are made today in modern materials and colors. These were found at Sarah's Uniques &amp; Jim's Mantiques in St. Charles.<br/>
Contributed
By Sandy Erdman
February 12, 2022 08:00 AM
When I think of rug hooking, I think of things found in my grandmother’s living room or attic. But in recent years, thanks to a handful of retailers, designers and enthusiasts, the craft has become cool again.

It’s not your grandmother’s work anymore, but work of the past can be found at stores such as Sarah's Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques in St. Charles.

“I have a lot of neat hooked rugs and the braided rugs," said Sarah Kieffer. "A very old hooked rug, needlepoint rugs that run from about $40 on up and the braided rugs about $20 on up. I also have the pillows, that ladies like, along with chair pads and even a stool or two.”

JulianneAngstman.jpg
Julianne Angstman stitches with the Rochester Rug Group.<br/>
Contributed

Rug hooking started to show up in America in the mid-1800s. It was only natural that if they couldn't afford to buy the rugs shipped in from Europe, Colonial women would find other ways to make their homes comfortable. Using rags to make hand-hooked rugs was the answer.

The base of the rug was made from burlap sacks that livestock feed came in, and the fabric was any kind of cloth too old for wearing or making into quilts. These rag rugs were quick to make and help pass the time during the hard cold winters when there wasn’t much to do outdoors.

By the 1940s, rug hooking had become a well-established hobby in the United States. Its popularity continues to grow today. One of the best things about rug hooking is that you don’t have to spend a lot of time learning different stitches or skills that other needlework requires. Sounds like fun to me.

Julianne Angstman is a collector and belongs to the Rochester Area Rug Hookers ( www.rochesterarearughookersblog.wordpress.com) .

“I began hooking maybe 25 years ago and enjoy the camaraderie of other fiber artists. Our group began with Rochester women, but now includes members from the Twin Cities area,” Angstman said.

Angstman also appreciates the fiber arts craft because her daughter, who is mildly mentally impaired, has found it as a hobby.

"My daughter's stitching projects make me happy because it is a fiber-art craft she enjoys and is successful at. It's rewarding when she can make a piece for a family member," she said.

Some of Angstman's rugs carry a special meaning or story, while others are, just for fun, she said.

CardinalRug.jpg
Julianne Angstman says she spent many hours hooking this rug with cardinals, designed by Martha Reeder.<br/>
Contributed

Among her favorites is “my cardinal rug is fun to hang up because we are backyard bird watchers. It was designed by Martha Reeder, Rochester. Her studio is called Going Gray, www.goinggray.com . I spent many hours hooking in her studio. I love her whimsical and colorful patterns. "

Another favorite is “Ship at Sea,” a rug designed by Sally Kallin of Lake City.

"I am happy I can take her classes annually here in Southeast Minnesota," Julianne said. Find Kallin at Pine Island Primitive, www.pineislandprimitives.com .

HeartPurse.jpg
A heart bag designed by Nola Heidbreder of St. Louis is one of Julianne Angstman's favorites.<br/>
Contributed

Her work isn't limited to rugs or wall hangings. Nola's heart purse was a project brought by Nola Heidbreder of St. Louis ( www.nolahooks.com) when the Rochester Area Rug Hookers hosted her to teach a class.

“The best part of having a teacher within these classes is getting to know them personally, and their eager assistance in color planning for the next project," Angstman said. "I've made many good friendships during hooking time and always learn new techniques.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

