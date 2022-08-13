Brad Boice in concert Sunday, Aug. 21
Brad Boice will perform a gospel concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Stewartville United Methodist Church.
Boice, an award-winning Elvis tribute artist, will share his favorite gospel and Christian music.
A freewill donation will be accepted. Refreshments will follow the concert.
Stewartville United Methodist Church is located at 900 John Wesley Ave. NW, Stewartville.
