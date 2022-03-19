Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 19
Bringing back Y2K: Phallyni challenges comfort zones and embodies history

Your Style - Phallyni Korng
Phallyni Korng on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
March 19, 2022 07:00 AM
Rochester born and raised, Phallynitra Korng (better known as Phallyni), is maintaining her local roots as a student currently enrolled at Rochester Community and Technical College, where she is majoring in history. Her passion for years past bleeds into both her hobbies and wardrobe.

Phallyni says that she is particularly keen on embracing 1990s fashion trends. Outside of '90s nostalgia, she keeps an open mind about the contents of her wardrobe. “I have two sisters, who share different styles from me, but we always give each other fashion advice to help each other reach out of one another's comfort zone.”

In her free time, Phallyni enjoys exploring new cities — discovering vintage clothing stores and antique shops in the process. She collects antiques with a special penchant for vintage film cameras.

Your Style - Phallyni Korng
Phallyni Korng on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Rochester.
How would you characterize your style?

Simple, chic, comfortable. I am generally lenient on my style of clothing and try to not overthink what to wear each day.

How is your style different now than it was five years ago?

Today I am more experimental with my fashion and going out of my comfort zone. In high school, I didn’t have the mindset and curiosity for fashion like I do now.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

It usually consists of a turtleneck either paired with a skirt or dress for spring and summer, whereas I am typically layered up for fall and winter.

Best purchase you’ve ever made and what made it so great?

A modernized traditional Korean Hanbok skirt. The maker wanted to share her culture by taking vintage fabric and using it to create something for others to appreciate.

How would you define the style best representative of your generation?

Y2K fashion. This is a nostalgic fuel trend being displayed as vintage-inspired style.

What do you have the largest quantity of in your wardrobe?

Turtlenecks. In total, I have about 20-25!

Your Style - Phallyni Korng
Phallyni Korng on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Rochester.
From a historical lens, what is your favorite decade as it relates to clothing and why?

The 1950s. I love the circle skirts and the popularity of the turtlenecks.

What item(s) do you find yourself gravitating towards most often?

Neutral to light color turtlenecks, grandma sweaters, skirts, dresses... Since I started to thrift more for my clothes and place more purpose in my “fashion lifestyle,” these items are what I often seek out.

Favorite local shopping spots?

Vintage Rack by Brooke Burch. Her place is where I am most likely to find the items I am on the lookout for.

Your go-to shoes?

My beat-up Adidas sneakers. They are very easy to pair well with my daily attire.

Any items you plan on purchasing in the near term?

With spring coming soon, I’d say more dresses and skirts.

Parting thoughts/advice?

Never be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. When you do, you often get to know more about your true self.

Style motto

I love turtlenecks! In total, I have about 20 or 25 of them.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

