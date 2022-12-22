Bringing home a pet for Christmas? Shelters, rescues take precautions to ensure families are ready

ROCHESTER — During the winter holiday season, the quality time spent with family and friends, gift-giving and the bitter cold sometimes inspires people to add a bit of fuzzy warmth to the family in time for Christmas.

Sometimes, that warmth will bark, meow or make other adorable animal sounds.

"I think they would much rather be in a foster home or in an adoptive home than sitting somewhere trying to keep their bodies warm when it's sub-zero," said Michele Quandt, executive director of Rochester-based rescue Camp Companion.

However, leaders at area shelters and rescues say that gifting a new pet to someone is not a great idea, and they have precautions in place to make sure people are ready for a multiyear commitment.

"We do not allow people to come in and adopt a cat or a dog for somebody else," said Kelly Rush, volunteer cat manager at the Mower County Humane Society in Austin. "The owner of the pet is the one that has to come in and pick out their own pet. They have to fill out the application personally."

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar process is in place for Camp Companion and Paws and Claws in Rochester.

"We require everybody in the family to come in and meet the animal before you can take it home," said Tanya Johnson, Paws and Claws shelter director.

These application and visitation policies are in place year-around for all three agencies to prevent situations that end up with the animal being surrendered a few months later.

"This year alone, I remember two instances where their children gave them a dog because either their husband died or their other pet had died," Quandt said. "They got them a puppy, and this puppy was too much for them to accommodate at this point in their life. And they love them, but they just can't care for them."

Rush suggests that if you think about getting a pet for yourself or your family for Christmas to wait and see if you do want the extra responsibility that comes with a cat or dog.

Peanut, a Guinea pig, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Rochester Pet & Country Store. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"If they haven't thought about it before Christmas, then maybe they should wait until after Christmas," Rush said. "Is this an impulse buy just to get the gift done, or is it something that your family has really been thinking about?"

There are ways to "gift" someone a pet without surprising the recipient with a kitten in a box. Quandt said sponsoring the adoption fee for an animal is one way to do it. Or, Rush said, you can give that person a "gift certificate" promising to take them to a local shelter to look at adoptable animals.

"That way, there's an out for the person getting the gift," Rush said. "If it's not for them, they can tell the gifter that."

ADVERTISEMENT

For people who are ready for a new pet, there are plenty of options. Both Paws and Claws and the Mower County Humane Society are full — just at MCHS, there are about 30 dogs and more than 140 cats waiting for forever homes.

"The weather is the number one reason for the cats," Rush said. "They're showing up in people's garages, sheds."

All three agencies have adoption forms on their websites for those interested in welcoming a new fluffy friend into their home.

"We definitely have holiday specials going on right now for people to hopefully encourage them to adopt by lowering adoption fees because there are so many homeless pets," Johnson said. "It's a nationwide issue every rescue is having right now — full shelters and full rescues, just not as many adoptions as there have been over COVID."

For those who recently adopted a new pet, holiday gatherings can be stressful for those pets when they're still adjusting to a new space. Johnson recommends getting to know your animal and how they react to visitors before inviting everyone over for a Christmas party.

"If they're super nervous, I would suggest putting them in a room alone away from all the company," Johnson said. "Dogs, you can crate them if you have a lot of company over just to keep them safe and comfortable with new people."