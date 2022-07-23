Button up for a small collectible

Over the last months I have been sharing some of this years hot collectibles. Vintage buttons are a great collectible and are some of my favorite things to collect. Buttons can be found in a variety of unexpected places. But right now the buttons to collect are the bright colored in pink, green, blue and reds of glass to plastic. Now add a few actual buttons made from sea shells and more.

Button collector

So what makes a button collector? As you search for a particular button you want or have, you will no doubt find yourself becoming more and more involved in the world of button collecting. You will find yourself unable to resist that certain button as I enjoy Bakelite buttons, so don’t resist this urge, it’s a healthy hobby.

Button collecting is a cheaper hobby than most other collectible antique hobbies that I have going, and those little treasures are really fun to learn about. Generally they can range from a few cents each to a few hundred dollars each. Only the most rare and pristine buttons bring high dollar values and those type of buttons are very hard to come by these days.

Buttons are easier to handle and they are up and coming in the field of antiques, collectibles, art and recycled sewing projects. My favorites are those "Made in China" colorful collectible “stencil” buttons that were all the rage in the 1930s. My other favorite are the 1940-1950 buttons that once sold from 10 cents to 29 cents for a card of four or five buttons. These now sell for $5 a card. The bright colors and unique pinks and red buttons that are like flower swirls.

Break out that button collection or get one started to add to your summertime quilt project to make it a work of art. Plus an easy way to use buttons on a small quilt is to use them when you are tie-tacking.

So many cute buttons can be found and used with the new interest in sewing, knitting of mittens and sweaters, and other craft projects. You will also note that many cottage-style collectors like to embellish their handmade pillows with pastel-colored buttons to complement floral fabric quite well. And don't forget the Boho buttons on those pillows, too.

Finding and ideas

There are button clubs, button conventions, button fairs, button websites where antique buttons can be found, along with antique and thrift shops, garage sales to flea markets.

Erica Thilges from New Generations of Harmony says, "We have no shortage of buttons. ... From jars full of buttons, to bags of color-sorted buttons, to individual cards of buttons -we’ve got it all! Glass, shell, plastic, metal, wood, hand-painted, you name it! The cards of buttons range from 50 cents to $6. Recently we had a vendor bring in some shell buttons attached to the shells from the Mississippi River Button Factory. We love the regional history on them, priced at $12.50 each.”

Sarah Kieffer, who owns Sarah’s Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques, says, “In my shop in St. Charles, I have a large selection of buttons both in jars and on full cards. You can buy a scoop for dollar, a jar from about $6 to $10. Single card is 25 cents a piece. I have found ladies finding so many projects to use them on such as on a purse or apron as a closure or on other projects, too.”

Treasurers Under Sugar Loaf's Brenda Jannsen says, “Buttons are always great to use on lap quilts when tying a quilt top and we have buttons in the jars. Traveling down the road with a small quilt stop at Treasures and find some buttons, a sewing basket or bag to put your work into.”

Shayna Dais of Winona's Rusty Bucket says, “The gals at the Rusty Bucket use buttons for crafting projects. I have many of my buttons sorted by color for a “quick pick” when crafting. I also have many held in old cigar boxes too.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .