Lifestyle

Caution: Summer reading to make you hungry

Food writer Holly Ebel says books about cooking, cuisine and the work that comes with mastering the kitchen are great gifts for Dad this Father's Day.

IMG_7481.jpg
Inspiration for cooking often comes from books. Here are a few that would make great Father's Day gifts instead of another tie.
Contributed / Holly Ebel
By Holly Ebel
Today at 11:00 AM

Does Dad really need another grill accessory? Or a tie, if he even wears them anymore?

Choosing special gifts for this special man can be a challenge but if he likes to cook or grill, as many Dads do, there are some special books dealing with the subject — not cookbooks in the usual sense — that might make good gifts. All are good reads, some made me laugh out loud, all are appealing with unique ideas.



Of the ones I was lent by Sandy Berndt, who knows a thing about food herself, these stood out:

"Burnt Toast and Other Disasters" by Cal Peternell. This was a great find, funny and at the same time helpful for those who aren't experienced cooks, those maybe just finding their way around the kitchen. His mission here is to help cooks turn something not so good — a mistake — into something good or even better than that. "We should eat food that tastes good," doesn't just get the job done. He knows what he writes about having been the executive chef at Chez Panisse, the ground-breaking restaurant in Berkeley, for 20 years. Recipes include dishes like "Hackaroni and Cheese," or "Can of Beans Cooked with Rice and Lots of Scallions and Cilantro." He also includes little vignettes on popcorn, instant soups and what to do with burnt toast (onion panade, cheesy bread pudding) .I liked how he describes eggs as "the original packaged food."

"Twelve Recipes" also by Cal Peternell. Written in the same conversational style as the other, the inspiration for this was when his son left home and was calling him at least once a day asking for recipe directions.

"Here I am, a chef, and my kids don't know how to cook? That's crazy." It's meant as a handbook for beginners, a meal manual for all sons and daughters going off on their own to learn to cook simply and well. The recipes are simple with variations. Included too are excellent tips as well as various techniques, like slicing and cooking onions, things to make you a better, more confident cook.

"Heat" by Bill Buford. This is a chronicle of how one man pursued his passion to become a master of Italian cuisine.

Buford's journey begins when he quit his day job with the New Yorker and was hired at Babbo, an upscale Italian restaurant ruled with the iron hand of well-known celebrity chef, Mario Batali. Buford describes the trials and stresses of working in kitchens both in New York as well as throughout Europe, where he served various apprenticeships. Under mentorship of culinary masters he learns the tricks of making the best pasta and sauces in Italy, is tutored in the art of butchery and, in London, learns how best to prepare game. In one section he even goes into great detail explaining about polenta and its proper preparation. Considered a culinary classic, it's a good Dad book.

"The Kitchen Whisperers" by Dorothy Kalins. Kalins started the upscale culinary magazine "Saveur" and has had a successful career in food media, along the way becoming good friends with many of the world's best chefs, including Marcella Hazan.

"There are people who have influenced how and what we do as we cook. We learn by memory, by mimicry, by doing, by watching friends, family, professionals." She explores that in the book.

Interestingly, she notes that a friend told her that how food looks is every bit as important as how it tastes. On the other hand, Hazan was leery of food that looked too good, suspicious that the cook might be more into aesthetics than flavor. Kalins asks us who and what we think about as we cook? Who are our kitchen whisperers?

"Finding Freedom" by Erin French. A memoir, the book explains how French, as a young girl, worked in her father's diner. Fresh foods and preparing them become her passion, and through her adulthood French becomes a well-known and respected chef, untrained and self-taught. In addition to working to become a successful restaurateur she deals with addiction, semi-breakdowns, marriage, a bitter divorce in which she loses her first restaurant.

She does however come out on top with her world-famous The Lost Kitchen, a 40-seat restaurant in her home-town of Freedom, Maine. So in demand are reservations one needs to send a card with your name and information, which goes into a lottery system. They come from all over the world. That French is still standing and well-known is a tribute to her passion and tenacity. Her first cookbook, "The Lost kitchen," is a treasure. Her second just coming out, is "Big Heart, Little Stove."

Who isn't familiar with Stanley Tucci. He seemingly has done it all, and his book "Taste" is a collection of stories and reminiscences behind the recipes in the book, including from his two cookbooks, "The Tucci Table" and the "Tucci Cookbook." Two of his films were foodie fare, "Big Night" and "Julie and Julia." He also had his own show on CNN, "Search for Italy," which sought out foods of different Italian regions. "Taste" is an easy, enjoyable read. Spoiler alert: You might get hungry.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .

Food for Thought - Holly Ebel column sig

By Holly Ebel
