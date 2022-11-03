Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900

CHATFIELD — The modern facets of a Chatfield home appear remarkably like one you would see on HGTV.

The two-bedroom and two-bath home at 339 Hawley St. SE has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house. It’s quite different from the log cabins, frame houses and brick buildings that first built Chatfield, as well as from today’s neighborhood.

At just under 7,000 square feet, the house was custom-built to fit the lot in 2020, said realtor Tim Danielson of Elcor Realty of Rochester. An average of 14 new homes are added yearly with about 985 single-family homes and 16 multiple-family homes in Chatfield, according to the city website .

“They were going for a real modern look when they built this, so they put the modern colors in it and it kind of really has a modern flair,” Danielson said.

The previously city-owned lot, which sits across from Shady Oak Park, became a “very unique” home, Danielson said. The home is listed at $439,900.

One of the unique pieces is a large garage of 1,120 square feet. The two-stall garage was originally designed for an iron shop, which adds a vast array of outlets throughout the space. The custom pieces extend to interior beams from the owners’ old barn.

The immaculately-styled home shows off high ceilings and tons of windows, which add a “lot of natural light,” Danielson noted. Within the open-style kitchen, living room and dining room, a tall wall offers decor options.

“Rather than wasting (the space) in some sort of fashion, he left it open,” Danielson said. “If somebody had a nativity scene or something they wanted to showcase, or some people have like a big mount whether it’s a full-deer mount or some animal mount.”

Another space open for creativity is the lower level basement, which is currently unfinished. The unique elements make this home unlike any other Danielson has seen, he said.

“You look at that place and it’s just like, ‘Wow, beautiful,’” Danielson said.

