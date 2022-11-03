SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900

The 2-bedroom and 2-bath home has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house.

Chatfield-Home.jpg
A custom-built home at 339 Hawley St. SE in Chatfield.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
November 03, 2022 04:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CHATFIELD — The modern facets of a Chatfield home appear remarkably like one you would see on HGTV.

The two-bedroom and two-bath home at 339 Hawley St. SE has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house. It’s quite different from the log cabins, frame houses and brick buildings that first built Chatfield, as well as from today’s neighborhood.

At just under 7,000 square feet, the house was custom-built to fit the lot in 2020, said realtor Tim Danielson of Elcor Realty of Rochester. An average of 14 new homes are added yearly with about 985 single-family homes and 16 multiple-family homes in Chatfield, according to the city website .

Also Read
Artists meet 43.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Artists unveil ideas for Rochester's Link Rapid Transit stops
The six artists were selected to enhance the designs of the planned Link Rapid Transit stations. Most designs incorporate a combination of colored glass with transparent and opaque designs.
November 03, 2022 05:46 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
House Fire graphic
Local
1 dead following Zumbrota house fire
The home, on the 600 block of Fifth Street West, was engulfed in smoke when the Zumbrota Police Department arrived, and an elderly person along with their two dogs were inside the house.
November 03, 2022 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Landing with MOU.jpg
Local
Rochester's The Landing MN plans volunteer training
Volunteer training events are underway as nonprofit works toward opening new day shelter for people facing homelessness.
November 03, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

“They were going for a real modern look when they built this, so they put the modern colors in it and it kind of really has a modern flair,” Danielson said.

The previously city-owned lot, which sits across from Shady Oak Park, became a “very unique” home, Danielson said. The home is listed at $439,900.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the unique pieces is a large garage of 1,120 square feet. The two-stall garage was originally designed for an iron shop, which adds a vast array of outlets throughout the space. The custom pieces extend to interior beams from the owners’ old barn.

The immaculately-styled home shows off high ceilings and tons of windows, which add a “lot of natural light,” Danielson noted. Within the open-style kitchen, living room and dining room, a tall wall offers decor options.

Chatfield-Fireplace.jpg
A floor-to-ceiling wall fixture includes a fireplace in the home at 339 Hawley St. SE in Chatfield.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester

“Rather than wasting (the space) in some sort of fashion, he left it open,” Danielson said. “If somebody had a nativity scene or something they wanted to showcase, or some people have like a big mount whether it’s a full-deer mount or some animal mount.”

Another space open for creativity is the lower level basement, which is currently unfinished. The unique elements make this home unlike any other Danielson has seen, he said.

“You look at that place and it’s just like, ‘Wow, beautiful,’” Danielson said.

Chatfield Garage.jpg
The two-stall garage at 339 Hawley St. SE in Chatfield.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Chatfield-Workshop.jpg
One side of the large garage served as an iron shop at 339 Hawley St. SE in Chatfield.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Chatfield-Bathroom.jpg
A modern-style bathroom at 339 Hawley St. SE in Chatfield.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Chatfield-Living-Space.jpg
The open-style kitchen, living room and dining room at 339 Hawley St. SE in Chatfield.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester

Related Topics: CHATFIELDREAL ESTATEHOME AND GARDEN
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Construct Tomorrow
Local
Rochester area students dabble in the trades during Construct Tomorrow event
From brick laying to welding to donning a harness and walking across a beam, students experienced a plethora of jobs in the construction industry.
November 03, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
imagejpeg_0.JPG
Business
Rochester real estate deals are heating up as the temps drop with retail center selling for $3.61 million
An Edina investor paid $3.61 million for the 26,657-square-foot Carpet One Floor & Home complex at 5139 West Frontage Road along U.S. 52 North on Nov. 1, 2022.
November 03, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kim Hicks
Local
Judge dismisses campaign complaint against DFL candidate Kim Hicks
Complainant failed to show that Hicks authored the literature or that the term 'reelect' applied to her, judge says.
November 03, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Local
Rochester man charged with murder of woman who was found dead in Olmsted County field
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is facing felony charges related to the murder of Tia Mercedes Arleth, a woman with close ties to Rochester. Her badly decomposed body was found in an Olmsted County field this summer.
November 03, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson