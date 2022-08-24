Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Checkout this Rochester home built for the lake in a town lacking lakes

This $1.2 million home with 3,663 square feet of space provides a scenic lake life in Rochester, where lakes are fairly rare.

Lake Vista Dr Deck View.jpg
The upper deck lakeside view of 2912 Lake Vista Dr. NW, a main feature of the home.
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
August 24, 2022 05:17 PM
ROCHESTER — A home located on the shores of Manorwoods Lake was built for lake life, even if Rochester is not known for standing bodies of water.

Listed at a total of $1.2 million, this home at 2912 Lake Vista Drive NW is one of the highest priced homes on the market in the Rochester area.

The home was built in 2016 by its owner Shirlene Sampson, who is a physician at Mayo Clinic. Listing agent Tracie Fogelson spoke on the appeals of the home to those craving a lake life in the Med City.

“It's a 44-acre lake. You can have electric boats on the lake, and it offers really good fishing since it's part of the Cascade Creek. I've seen people fish off of her (Sampson’s) dock and ice fish on the lake in the winter months,” said Fogelson.

The home features four bedrooms and bathrooms and totals at 3,663 square feet. According to Fogelson with the upper level deck and patio designed to entertain guests to lake life.

“Anyone who really wants the benefit of having a lake property in Rochester should check this property out. There aren't that many; there's some smaller lakes that interlock. The dining room, no matter where you sit in the dining room, you'll have views of the lake. All of the windows are facing the backside of the property toward the lake,” said Fogelson.

Included on the outdoor patio space at ground level is an outdoor fireplace. The dock at the edge of the property on the lake also includes a bench to fish off of. There is also an office room and open spaces living room on the first floor that leads out to the lower level patio.

All of the living room flooring is vinyl with each bedroom carpeted. The attached garage can park up to three vehicles in it. The beach itself at the dock was put in by Sampson while designing the house in 2016.

There are currently no open house events listed for the property, but anyone who is interested in viewing this home while it's on the market can contact Fogelson via email at tracie.realtor@traciefogelson.com or by calling 507-254-0920. Or you can visit the listing online at Property Brokers of Minnesota website .

Lake Vista Dr Property Front.jpg
2912 Lake Vista Dr is available for interested parties at the hefty price of $1.2 million
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota
Lake Vista Dr Patio Space.jpg
The ground floor patio space at 2912 Lake Vista Dr. features a built in fireplace for cool summer and fall nights around Manorwoods Lake
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota
Lake Vista Dr Dock.jpg
The dock and beach side view of 2912 Lake Vista Dr.
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota
Lake Vista Dr Property Back.jpg
The home at 2912 Lake Vista Dr. is built for lake life as the backside of the property showcases lounging meant for relaxing by the water.
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota
Lake Vista Dr Kitchen and Sunroom 2.jpg
The upper level kitchen and living room space at 2912 Lake Vista Dr. showcases open space between each other and breathtaking view of the lake.
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota
Lake Vista Dr Dining Room.jpg
The dining room at 2912 Lake Vista Dr. features a view of Manorwoods Lake from any table spot.
Contributed / Property Brokers of Minnesota

Related Topics: REAL ESTATEHOME AND GARDENROCHESTER
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
