Cherry Grove Cowboy Church to be held Sunday, Sept. 4

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will host special guest Lorne Brinkman on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Brinkman will speak as well as share his music.

Music will start at 5:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 6 p.m.

Cowbow Church is a nondenominational service with a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and southern gospel and bluegrass music.

Musicians who are interested in participating, please contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday of the month.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is located at 18183 160th St. in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

