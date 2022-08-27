Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Cherry Grove Cowboy Church to be held Sunday, Sept. 4

Cowboy Church hosts special guest Lorne Brinkman of Lake City.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
August 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will host special guest Lorne Brinkman on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Brinkman will speak as well as share his music.

Music will start at 5:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 6 p.m.
Cowbow Church is a nondenominational service with a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and southern gospel and bluegrass music.

Musicians who are interested in participating, please contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday of the month.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is located at 18183 160th St. in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

