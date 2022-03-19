Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 19
Cherry Grove UMC will host Cowboy Church

Faith Focus graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 19, 2022 12:00 AM
Cherry Grove United Methodist Church will hold its monthly Cowboy Church service on April 3 featuring the music of special guests Sister Luv.

The music starts at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m.

The nondenominational church service is an alternative form of worship featuring a mix of country, Christian country, Southern gospel and bluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome. Contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the service, held the first Sunday of every month.

Cherry Grove UMC is at 18183 160th St., in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley, Minnesota.

Cherry Grove Church is handicap accessible.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

