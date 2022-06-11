Christian Women’s Connection Celebrates 'June Joy'

The Rochester Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Commander Jeffery Van Galder of the Rochester American Legion will speak on flag protocol and Lori Mayer of St. Ansgar, Iowa, will speak on "What are you looking for?"

The cost is $20 per person and reservations are required by Sunday, June 12. To make reservations, please call Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or email Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

