SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christian Women’s Connection Celebrates 'June Joy'

The Rochester Women's Connection luncheon will be held Thursday, June 14, at the Eagle's Club.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
June 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The Rochester Christian Women's Connection Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Commander Jeffery Van Galder of the Rochester American Legion will speak on flag protocol and Lori Mayer of St. Ansgar, Iowa, will speak on "What are you looking for?"

The cost is $20 per person and reservations are required by Sunday, June 12. To make reservations, please call Jan M. at 507-288-1144 or email Jan C. at shangilula@gmail.com.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
061122.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Fertilizing plants now is an investment in the future
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says proper nutrition is the basis for nearly all plant growth, so it's worth getting right.
June 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
SW PHOTO FOR JUNE 10-12, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
The stellar circle of life, part two: a star lives
Nuclear fusion is what makes a star shine, but eventually will lead to that star's death.
June 10, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
060822.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Step up your salsa game with Greek salad ingredients
"Home with the Lost Italian" food writer Sarah Nasello says this quick and easy dish makes a great snack with big flavors without big calories.
June 08, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
horses.1 (1).jpg
Lifestyle
Milestones coming with graduation and wedding season
Columnist Lovina Eicher says blessings come with celebrations and also recalling those who have been lost.
June 07, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher