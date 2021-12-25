Christmastide has space for solemnity and prayer as well as feasting and jubilation

I wonder if Jesus grew up hearing about the night of his birth. Did young Jesus ever ask his mom to tell him why he was born in Bethlehem rather than Nazareth? Did any of the shepherds keep in touch with the family?

Nowadays, many of our Christmas traditions are centered on the retelling of the night Jesus was born and laid in a manger. Mary and Joseph had to travel out of town for a census. There was no room in the inn. Shepherds showed up unannounced after a surprising angelic encounter.

Perhaps Jesus grew up listening to these stories or maybe he didn’t. It’s certainly possible that Mary and Joseph pondered the holy night of his birth privately in their hearts for most of Jesus’ life. Maybe they wanted him to have a fairly regular upbringing like the rest of his relatives and siblings and didn’t want to draw unnecessary attention to his divine parentage.

Depending on what Mary and Joseph discerned, it’s possible we’re more familiar with the details of Jesus’ birth than most of the friends and family with which he was raised. To have access to the Christmas story quickly begins to feel like a precious gift.

Matthew’s account, in his Gospel, is quite brief. Luke’s is more extended, though still only a couple chapters in length. Without the recording of these words, we wouldn’t have much of a Christmas story.

With it, we have access to good news for all people: God dwells with us, and God is undeterred (and maybe even intrigued) by the messiness and complexities of human existence.

The season of Christmastide lasts from Dec. 25to Jan. 5. Rather than feeling pressured to squeeze all our celebrating into one day, we have 12 days. There is space for solemnity and prayer, and there is also space for feasting and jubilation.

As you imagine today and the days ahead, how might you create space to honor the birth of Jesus? How might the story of Jesus’ birth be a path that doesn’t stop today at the manger but instead carries you into the new year?

Dear readers, may your Christmastide be paved with rejoicing. The hymn “O Holy Night” includes the line, “A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices.” Placide Chappeau originally wrote those lyrics in French in 1843. The word rejoice means, “to experience great delight.” Chappeau recognized that there was something about the birth of Jesus that was powerful enough to give hope to a weary world. Even in the midst of the weariness of the present, may you lean into rejoicing whenever and wherever it arises.

A Prayer for Christmas Day: God who is with us, today we honor that Jesus was born. Thank you for the access we have to the story of his birth. As we eat, play, and worship over the 12 days of Christmastide, inspire within us an ongoing curiosity about not only Jesus’ birth but also his life. May we experience your holy presence as the ultimate gift, today and always. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .