Church elects officers; women's meeting Feb. 10; center gets new director

Church elects officers at annual meeting

PINE ISLAND — Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island held its annual congregational meeting Jan. 23.

The congregation elected new representatives to open council and committee positions. Michael Lunde continues as the council president, Jonathan Pahl was elected to communications chair, Kirby Pace was elected as secretary. Positions remaining open are stewardship, adult education, youth education and youth ministries.

Representatives to the Cannon River Conference meeting of the SE MN Synod of the ELCA also were chosen. They are Michael Lunde, Nadeen Lunde, Kari Toft, Dan Toft, and Jeremy Marquardt.

The congregation also passed resolutions to the constitution allowing for electronic means to notify members of meetings, conduct digital meetings and digital voting.

Saint Paul Lutheran is at 214 Third St. SW, Pine Island. Worship services are at 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Sundays.

‘A Time for Women’ meets Thursday at Autumn Ridge

ROCHESTER — A Time for Women meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW. The meeting is in the Common Grounds Café and refreshments will be served.

Lores Vlaminck will talk about “Caring in Place.” She is a nurse consultant with multiple certifications in hospice and palliative care. She consults in all types of care for the aging, no matter their living or health-care situation. Her experience helpful to patients and families going through difficult processes with their loved ones.

Char Burkhard also will give a demonstration about “Second Chances – Reuse/ Repurpose.” She will share ways to reuse/repurpose furniture and other things you may already have inside our outside your home.

A Time for Women is an informal meeting for women of all ages.

Jean Pagliaro

New director of Franciscan Spirituality Center named

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jean Pagliaro has been named the next executive director of the Franciscan Spirituality Center.

Pagliaro will succeed Audrey Lucier, who is retiring Feb. 25 after nine years at the helm of the center.

Pagliaro was hired in 2017 to be the center's program and retreat coordinator. She is also president of the Upper Midwest Association for Retreat

and Spirituality Centers. Previously, Pagliaro was an affiliate chaplain at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, the volunteer coordinator at Coulee Region RVSP and pastor of Halfway Creek Lutheran Church in Holmen. She has training in crisis response, community-based organizing and effective communication, as well as fundraising and grant-writing experience.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center is a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration. It opened to the public in 1985 and welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.

Christian Women's Connection luncheon is Tuesday

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Christian Women’s Connection luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Eagle's Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

The speaker will be Marilyn Walkowski of La Crosse, Wis., who will speak about strength found in weakness.

Those attending should bring a "love gift," $5 maximum.

Cost for the luncheon is $20 and reservations need to be made by Sunday, Feb. 6, with Jan M at 507-288-1144 or email Jan C at shangilula@gmail.com. Reservations must be kept, canceled or given to a friend.

