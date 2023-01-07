ClaraLouise brings new and old to downtown Winona

Once part of a department store called W.T. Grant, a new shopping experience is available on East Third Street in Winona at ClaraLouise.

Founded by William Thomas Grant, W.T. Grant was a chain store that featured a variety of goods in downtowns across the variety store nature located in downtown's across the United States until they filed bankruptcy in1976. A few other businesses have made their business in these buildings over the years with Jylian Charles opening ClaraLouise at the end of September 2022.

Charles says her store has a bit of an eclectic mix in its modest space.

"Many products are local, regional or from small businesses within the U.S.," Charles says. "We have several small business jewelry makers, organic clothing (adult and child), body care, books and stationary, Minnesota-made pottery, woodwork, candles and decor, kids crafts, toys and books, upcycled furniture, and a sprinkling of other unique items."

A lot of those makers come to her store through personal connections and word-of-mouth through the community.

“There are so many talented people in this region and hopefully we continue to expand our circle of local creators," Charles says. "I have also used my experience as a buyer to selectively find products and makers that resonate with the business model beyond this region.”

Jylian Charles is the owner of ClaraLouise in Winona.<br/> Contributed

Charles previously worked as a buyer for natural food co-ops for many years, so she has an appreciation for conscientious living and sustainable consumption. Starting a business model that prioritizes local, handmade and sustainable-minded goods comes from her personal motivation to inhabit those values in work and life, she says.

"Winona is a vibrant, creative, caring community as well," Charles says. "I want to participate in that community and support other local people in the region who are creating beautiful, thoughtful, inspiring products. I think that my mom influences me to lean into my creative personality. This and an innate desire for community involvement inspires ClaraLouise.”

That call back to her mother is part of the origin of the shop's name. Charles says ClaraLouise is a kind of matriarchal homage, the names of a great-grandmother, and her mother and grandmother. All, she says, have been or continue to be resourceful, creative, intuitive, strong women.

"I think it's a perfect moniker for a business aspiring to support those same qualities in the community of artist and creators, especially women creators,” Charles says. “My mom and I remodeled the space and built the service counter. She and I also upcycled the furniture we sell, and she makes some items like pillows and market bags.”

Charles says the eclectic nature of the creators means her inventory is always evolving, whether that comes from existing suppliers or new relationships with other creators.

"I bring in products because the makers and what they do is inspiring or admirable," she says. "We have a select amount of vintage and retro items mixed in with our new products as well, buying vintage goods is in trend but also a eco-friendly economy.”

The inventory of ClaraLouise changes with the seasons, Charles says, so customers can always find something new at ClaraLouise.

"People want a downtown shopping experience that encompasses something to do as well as finding products to buy, so I try to think about keeping the space and it's content interesting. Yes, folks come in and tell, 'I love your shop,' and, “I am so glad there is another cool shop downtown.'” Charles says. "So far my goal is to offer quality local, handmade, thoughtful goods in Winona and support other small business makers in the process.”

If you go

Where: ClaraLouise

Address: 74 E Third St., Winona, Minnesota.

Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays also 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: 507-474-1132

Column note

I've been writing for some 50-plus years overall, and have brought you this column every weekend since starting it in the fall of 2008. As I retire at the age of 74 years, so too does the column. The idea has been something I have considered for at least a year, but a phone call from Jeff Pieters, editor at the Post Bulletin, made my decision final. So with this being my last column I would like to thank all my editors, friends, readers and fans who enjoyed not only the columns, but the Mystery Photos, too. You are all the best! Sandy.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .