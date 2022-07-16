Classic with a hint of Grace: Antinea Ascione

“While I am a transplant, I have grown to love the Midwest — especially Minnesota,” says Antinea Ascione.

A digital health care strategist here, Antinea Acione is president of the Rochester Public Library Board. “The library is near and dear to me,” she explains. “I love so much about our library. I have always loved books. As an only child, I was a classic case of ‘had more books than friends.’ I spent a lot of time in libraries and have always marveled at how no matter where you go, and what library you enter, it typically feels like a friend. So I loved our library the minute I stepped foot in it.”

That said, “I love how intentional our library is about creating a safe space for all peoples to learn and grow. The programs and resources offered are truly geared toward making information easily accessible to anyone who wants it. I think this is critical to the growth and development of our community. Seeing firsthand how hard the staff work and try — always with the community in mind — just makes me so happy."

Noting that her favorite books include the full Chronicles of Narnia series, Lilith’s Brood series by Octavia Butler, and Intimacies by Katie Kitamura, Ascione adds, “I grew up on a steady diet of romantic and Victorian fiction and poetry.”

Married with two young children, Ascione has come to love much about life here beyond home and the library. “I participate in an annual family pheasant hunt and really enjoy it – lots of long walks, lunch outside in the fresh air surrounded by the beautiful western North Dakota landscape, quality family time, and some pheasant to take home and eat.”

Please tell us about your style?

It is determined by what I am doing. It includes practicality. It is what makes me feel alive. On the one hand, I hope my style unintentionally communicates comfort, happiness, and that I am at ease. I also hope my style communicates an intentional show of respect through the effort I put in.

Origins and inspirations?

One of the first times I remember caring about what someone was wearing was when I saw Hilary Banks from "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," a show I watched in the 90s. I liked how put-together and poised she looked in a good suit. I was also really intrigued by Grace Jones (the model and actress), by her powerful, confident, avant-garde look. A strange combo of classic in Hilary and more daring and avant-garde in Grace. That probably explains my preference for clothes that are stylish and classic but unfussy, and a statement piece of some sort – whether it be a dress, a piece of jewelry or shoes.

Antinea Ascione on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Anything more?

My other inspiration is Regency-era dresses – that’s what I enjoy wearing when I want something super comfortable but still look like I made an effort. I don’t know if my favorite books from that time intentionally influenced my style, but I really enjoy a comfortable empire waist dress, which is a hallmark of the style of the Regency era. It’s likely coincidence, but I do remember seeing the Kierra Knightly “Pride and Prejudice” movie and just really liking the dresses on she and Rosamund Pike wore. Feminine lines but not overly fussy.

Other influences?

Yes. My family background is that of Trinidad and Tabago and Italy. From Trinidad and Tobago, I have the sentiment of preferring the not overly fussy. In Italy, there is acute awareness that style there involves luxurious, sensual tailored clothing fitted to you. But I lean toward the less fussy.

Does that fit into your role as mother of two small children?

Definitely. Many of my clothes once required dry-cleaning, silks for example. But with children, I have tried to prioritize for the same comfort but without the requirement of dry-cleaning. I go back to not overly fussy on all levels.

Please tell us about your at-home wear.

At home, I am almost always in a loose-fitting house dress. They are comfortable – flowy and breezy. Sometimes I wear sweats, but house dresses are my favorite. I also wear this style of loose cotton dress when running around my small humans because messes always happen.

Antinea Ascione on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

On the professional side as well as for special events, what do you favor?

Professional wear can be a little boring so I try to avoid that. My favorite professional style could be summed up as a red suit, vintage (the French fashion designer) Thierry Mugler.

For special events, I love to dress up and I stick to dresses. Whatever the event, I try to be respectful and not be over dressed or not formal enough.

And when Minnesota cold takes over?

I still wear house dresses inside. When I am going outside, in winter, I focus a lot on warm pants that fit into high boots. And I love coats.

Do you have favorites?

Yes, it is a Basotho blanket coat purchased in Cape Town, South Africa. It is pink and black patterned, wool and really comfortable. I also have a boiled wax canvas coat from Filson that provides wind protection. It is a long coat and it gives me the feeling of a bit of luxury with a bit of practicality.

What is your most important wardrobe component?

Ever since I was young, I have made sure that I have excellent undergarments. Other than that, a good house dress. And good pieces of jewelry that can pull everything together.

Antinea Ascione on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you have a priceless piece or two?

My wedding ring. It has immense sentimental value and it is beautiful! I also have my grandmother’s wedding band. I sometimes swap this out with my ring. And I have a gold charm bracelet from my mother.

Anything surprising in your wardrobe?

My pheasant hunting clothing.

You’ve said you are not a shopper at heart. What motivates you to look for wardrobe additions?

If I feel like I’m missing a staple, that’s when I will look for and buy something. I will also shop vintage. I like the idea of buying old and repurposing. Coming from the East Coast, my sense of practicality has been heightened by living in the Midwest.

Parting thoughts?

Wear what makes you feel alive.

Antinea Ascione on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Antinea Ascione on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

