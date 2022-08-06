'Clothing doesn't have a gender'

Josiah Smith’s day job is that of freight work at Scheels, and by night he can often be found doling out tunes as part of his multi-faceted musician role of singer-songwriter and bassist for three local bands.

When not working, he shares that he is likely to be performing in Rochester’s downtown or skating at Silver Lake. From sporting vintage women’s blouses and generally bold patterned pieces to iconic Red Wing boots and infamous trucker hats, Josiah encompasses a little bit of everything when it comes to his wardrobe selections.

Your ‘look’ summed up?

Folk-punk hipster farmhand.

How has your style evolved over the years?

Drastically. In college I wore pretty much "church clothes" every day i.e., button shirt under sweater or suit jacket. Nowadays I can be seen wearing wildly patterned shirts, pants and accessories. I proudly stick out these days.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you?

Some sort of moderately offensive vintage T-shirt, black jeans, and a rotation between cowboy boots, work boots and Vans.

What do you get commented on most as it relates to your style?

Definitely my T-shirts. Oftentimes my hair or mustache.

Best (style-related) purchase you’ve ever made and what made it so great?

I'm a big fan of my Hanson Leather Co. handmade wallet. Not only am I supporting local, but over the past two years I've been able to watch the leather become a one-of-a-kind piece. It's fascinating to own functional art.

Do you own family hand-me-downs or particularly sentimental items?

Top Three:



My dad's leather jacket that has hand-painted logos of bands from the 80s. My late uncle Darwin's Soggy Bottom Ranch of Carthage, Texas, red trucker hat. My brother's hand-me-down 1998 OzzFest T-shirt. All of these items are irreplaceable to me.

Any tattoos?

I won my first tattoo from Luke Austin while playing a show at Thesis Brewery. It's the nickname my grandma has called me since birth: "Schnoogie" (inked) on my heart in her handwriting.

Let's talk facial hair. ... What made you decide to grow/keep a mustache?

My dad had a mustache when I was very young, and I've also come to the realization that without the mustache I look like I am 14 years old.

If you could only keep five clothing items, what would you choose?



My dad's leather jacket. My black Levis 501s. A pair of slip-on Vans. Red Wing Heritage moc boots. A plain gray T-shirt.

Josiah Smith stands for a portrait in the Post Bulletin Studio on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Favorite local shopping spots?

Treedome, Savers, Old Abe.

Thoughts on the area’s style scene?

In a sea of Hey Dudes, American Fighter T-shirts and Patagonia vests, it becomes predictable based on the limited brand name shopping we have in Rochester. It seems everyone wants the current trend rather than making their own individuality known through style.

Most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

A lot of women's blouses for gigs. If Prince wore them, why can't I? Clothing doesn't have a gender to me.

Any items you just can't seem to do away with?

I've been known to hold onto everything because it will inevitably be trendy again in 10-20 years.

Parting thoughts and/or advice?

I love the creativity of putting an outfit together and pairing old with new. Frequent thrift stores weekly; you never know what you'll find. And don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone when it comes to clothing.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.