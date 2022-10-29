SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Clothing fuels connection

Jalena Gumban: Not your typical "copy + paste" style maven.

Jalena Gumban
Jalena Gumban on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Jeanette Caban
October 29, 2022 07:00 AM
Jalena Gumban was born in Rochester and aside from a four-year stint in Iowa, has spent the majority of her life in the Med City. Her hobbies include art, singing, cooking, reading and sewing. Jalena has recently taken up modeling for her sewing teacher, Brooke Burch, who owns Vintage Rack and sells an array of vintage apparel and streetwear, along with handmade creations she dubs "wearable art."

Jalena shares that her love for fashion lends itself to positive impacts with regards to her social life. "The best part about wearing fun clothes is the people it connects you to, whether it's strangers, friends or family," she says.

Describe your style.

Old lady mixed with a goblin pirate.

Jalena Gumban
Jalena Gumban on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best purchase you’ve ever made?

My corset belt. It's basically a cincher with a laced-up look to the front. I love it because it works with everything — skirts, pants, button-ups, etc.

Where do you source style inspiration?

Someone's style who inspires me is @ebcjpg on Instagram. I love the way she mixes vintage silhouettes and patterns with a modern look.

Best secondhand find?

A pink plaid Tripp NYC skirt, or my beautiful Miss Me jeans.

Most sentimental item in your closet?

My grandpa's zip-up. I wore it for a year straight after he passed.

Are there certain pieces you own that embody your culture?

I'm half white and Filipino, and feel I embody my culture whenever I wear my dad's Filipino button-up.

What's your take on Rochester's style scene?

I have recently seen people with more eclectic styles, but still a lot of copy and paste outfits.

Most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

A floral purple Gunne Sax dress.

How does makeup play a role in your overall look?

I base a lot of my outfits off my makeup's aesthetic.

Favorite season as it relates to apparel?

I love fall because I can wear layers and not die.

Jalena Gumban
Jalena Gumban on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.

By Jeanette Caban
