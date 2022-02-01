Coffee shop is bliss for baked goods

ROCHESTER — As a lover of all things baked, I don't know how I missed Roasted Bliss, an intimate coffee shop off south Broadway in the former Dunn Brothers location.

I met a friend there one recent Saturday afternoon and was totally taken by the variety and originality of what was in the bakery case. If this was new to me, how many others know about it? Hundreds it turns out.

Ali Johnson, the owner of this not-so-hidden treasure, said this venture is something she had wanted for a long time. It opened in December 2019, just as the pandemic was making itself known.

"It presented a challenge, but we soldiered on," she said.

Ali Johnson co-owns Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery. Johnson is pictured Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Previously she had worked all over town in one capacity or another. She owned Curves, the exercise facility, for several years before closing it. Opportunities also took her to the Federal Medical Center, Mayo Clinic and other venues — none dealing with baking.

In every job she was reporting to others and "I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit and I really wanted to be my own boss. Also, the idea of owning a coffee shop had always been sort of a dream," she said.

The first step in that direction was that Johnson and her husband bought a building in St. Charles and opened the original Roasted Bliss. It turned out to be a great success, but, Johnson adds, "St. Charles is a small town and I was hoping to appeal to a wider customer base so we started looking for space in Rochester."

When the Dunn Brothers space became available she took it. Being a creative spirit, she re-designed and re-vamped the interior.

Not originally a baker and having no baking experience at all, she decided she was going to be the baker. She proceeded to study everything she could about baking on the internet, YouTube, and professional baking journals.

Macarons and other sweets on display at Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Looking at and enjoying one of the tempting pastries in the display case you'd think she was a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu.

"I am totally self-taught," Johnson said.

That's true, but she definitely has a talent for it.

In a relatively short time and despite COVID-19, Johnson developed customers beyond those walking in the doors of Roasted Bliss. Among them are Mayo Clinic departments that order baked goods as treats for staff.

Johnson has taken on a partner, Stephanie Donovan, who also does the baking as well as running the shop itself.Donovan has previous baking experience.

These energetic women are in the shop busy baking at 3 a.m. Johnson adds that there have been times on Saturdays when if they run out of pastries, they just start baking again.

Not many bakeries do that.

So what can you choose from to go with that cup of Joe?

There are at least eight to 10 different items including cinnamon rolls, scones, Danish, and cupcakes.

Macarons on display at Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

There are also breads available once a week, including brioche, poppyseed, jalapeno cheddar and garlic rosemary.

They have also put together cookie kits for Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween and, of course, Christmas that include cookies, tubes of frosting and sprinkles.

And don't forget man's best friend. In the freezer are doggie "cupcakes" and they too are popular.

Leftover goods go into a Grab Box and sell for $6.50. They never last long.

As you might expect, Johnson and Donovan have big plans. They will be providing all the baked goods for Bear Paw Coffee Shop coming this spring to Byron.

They also are looking for land to build a new large facility that would include all of their pastries and breads as well as a separate space for gluten-free products. An old-fashioned candy store and a bar are also part of the plan.

Until that happens, head down, up or over to Roasted Bliss and enjoy what they offer.

See you there.

